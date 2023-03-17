Great British Baking Show Reveals Matt Lucas' Replacement as Host

This Morning co-host Alison Hammond will be joining Noel Fielding in the Great British Baking Show tent as Matt Lucas' replacement.

By JD Knapp Mar 17, 2023 3:59 PMTags
TVCelebrities
This news certainly takes the cake.

Four months after Matt Lucas announced his exit from The Great British Baking Show, his replacement has been confirmed as Alison Hammond.

"Finally I can talk about it," the This Morning presenter joked in the March 17 announcement from Channel 4, where the show airs in the U.K. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining The Great British Bake Off and can't wait to meet this year's bakers. It's a huge honor to be back in the tent and I can't wait to get started."

Alison will join returning host Noel Fielding as well as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in series 14 of the baking competition when it tapes this spring.

The ITV comedian doubled down on her excitement in her own social media statement, which included a funny video of miniature versions of the hosts and judges made out of modeling chocolate.

"It's official," Alison wrote on Twitter. "It's happening The Great British Bake Off! Let's have it—the cake that is. So excited."

However, this won't be her first time in the tent as she's previously competed for Star Baker twice in the show's annual charity specials; The Great Sport Relief Bake Off in 2016 and The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off in 2020.

Matt first confirmed his exit from GBBO in December due to having his finger in too many pies.

"It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," he wrote on Twitter. "So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

Mark Bourdillon/Netflix

Meanwhile, Prue recently revealed her hopes for the reality show's new host.

"I'd like somebody that I've heard of," she admitted on the U.K. talk show Lorraine in January. "I get to love them, but the truth is that I've never understood Matt and Noel's jokes anyway."

See how Alison Hammond stacks up when The Great British Bake Off returns later on in 2023 with new episodes airing on Netflix in America.

