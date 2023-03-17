Great British Baking Show Reveals Matt Lucas' Replacement as Host

Watch : The Great British Baking Show Judges on Possible All-Star Bake Off

This news certainly takes the cake.

Four months after Matt Lucas announced his exit from The Great British Baking Show, his replacement has been confirmed as Alison Hammond.

"Finally I can talk about it," the This Morning presenter joked in the March 17 announcement from Channel 4, where the show airs in the U.K. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining The Great British Bake Off and can't wait to meet this year's bakers. It's a huge honor to be back in the tent and I can't wait to get started."

Alison will join returning host Noel Fielding as well as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in series 14 of the baking competition when it tapes this spring.

The ITV comedian doubled down on her excitement in her own social media statement, which included a funny video of miniature versions of the hosts and judges made out of modeling chocolate.