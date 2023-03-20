Saweetie Reveals Why Her Debut Album Has Been Delayed for Nearly 2 Years

Saweetie wants fans to tap in for an update.
Though the "Closer" rapper's debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music, was originally scheduled for a June 2021 release, the 29-year-old recently revealed why the wait will be worth it, sharing that she wants fans to "really understand" her story—which includes her life as a West Coast girl.
"I've been through a lot of interesting experiences," Saweetie exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "So, I wanna put that all into my album in the most artistic and organic way."
And as the "Icy Grl" artist will note, she's cool with taking the time she needs for perfection.
"I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out," she explained. "It's not something you play with. I'm a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious."
As far as who Saweetie—who has previously teamed up with the likes of Doja Cat, Jhene Aiko, and H.E.R. to name a few—hoping to collaborate with next? The California native has appreciation for quite a few fresh faces.
"I like Lola Brooke, I like Ice Spice," she shared. "And I've been watching Baddies West, I like Stunna Girl, too."
But those aren't the only celebs on her radar, as Saweetie—who teamed up with Candy Crush for their upcoming 2023 Candy Crush Saga All Stars tournament—also revealed the fellow stars that serve as her ultimate crushes.
"My celebrity girl crush is definitely Rihanna," she shared. "And my celebrity guy crush is Lil Nas [X]. He's so fine to me."
As Saweetie noted, teaming up with Candy Crush for their forthcoming tournament, of which players can win first-ever diamond-encrusted champion rings (worth $75,000) and designed by ATL jeweler, Icebox, has been a sweet, relatable dream.
"I think that the sweetness, the iciness just makes sense for me," she said. "I've been playing Candy Crush for years. Candy Crush is so much fun, you kind of get lost in time."
Get a first look at Saweetie and the icy championship rings in a short film here.