Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Anastasia Beverly Hills, Clarins, Lancôme, Dermalogica, and More

It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lancôme, Dermalogica, Clarins, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream
If your skin tends to be dry, try the Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream. According to the brand, this product provides 24 hours of hydration and it plumps the skin.
It has 12.3K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "This really moisturizes my skin, especially in the winter months when I get dry patches on my face. Silky smooth product."
Another shopper raved, "This product is worth the money. Cream Leaves my face hydrated and smooth during this dry winter months. Highly recommend it."
Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel Lightweight Setter
Tame unruly eyebrows with this beloved clear gel. This is great to use on makeup-free brows or to lock your other products in place all day.
This gel has 209.5K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "This holds my brows in place ALL DAY without them looking crazy. Keeps those fly-aways intact and perfects my look. This is a part of my every day routine even when not wearing makeup."
Another gushed, "AMAZING. Best brow gel I've used on the market!"
Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Concentrate
This is Clarins' top-selling anti-aging serum. Use this to target wrinkles and boost radiance. It has been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.
It has 59.7K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "Life saver! Stress had taken a toll on my face. I looked tired all the time, and even older than I am. I tried the Double Serum and, oh my! From the very first time I used it my face looked more radiant and youthful. I've been using it for a couple of years now (if not longer), and now even my wrinkles look more fine and my skin plumped"
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle
If you're looking for a sweet floral scent, try out the Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum. This scent blends "fresh spring iris with decadent spun sugar and warm vanilla," according to the brand.
This perfume has 82.4K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper raving, "Has been my signature scent for 8 years!! I still get compliments on this fragrance to this day! I can't use the lotion because I have scent I've skin and can't use fragrance lotions but the parfum lasts all day long. It is a nice, flirty, floral scent that isn't too mature and isn't too young. Perfect for people in their 20-40s."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
