Why Tyra Banks Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars After Hosting 3 Seasons

Tyra Banks says she's ready to step off the ballroom floor.
The Dancing With the Stars emcee—whose been co-hosting the competition show since 2020—recently revealed that her focus has shifted on to her personal businesses, including her ice cream brand, SMiZE & Dream, which means it may be "time" to put down her hosting mic.
"I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship, but also producing more TV but behind the scenes," she told TMZ on March 17. "So, you know what? I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor."
E! News has reached out to ABC for comment but has not yet heard back.
As Tyra, 49, noted, her feet may be on the floor, but her passion is continuing to grow elsewhere.
"I think my heart, my soul is into my business, it's also into producing new TV," she continued. "I really, really wanna focus on my business and you can't do that hosting a show, so you'll see me creating things, not just hosting."
The supermodel made her Dancing With the Stars hosting debut during season 29 in 2020. After quickstepping into her new routine, the America's Next Top Model alum opened up about the similarities between the two fan-favorite shows.
"A lot of the things I see Dancing With the Stars' judges saying to the stars are very similar to what Top Modeljudges say to the models in the making," she exclusively told E! News in September 2020. "It's about presence, it's about commitment, it's about pushing all the way through. It's about modeling or dancing from head to toe, from fingertips to toes."
And after she faced criticism online about her hosting skills on the series, Tyra proved that she was once again on top, telling TikTok users in a September 2020 video, "Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going."