Taylor Swift's Handmade Eras Tour Backstage Pass Is Something Out of a Lavender Haze

Watch : Taylor Swift Gives FIRST LOOK at Eras Tour & Drops Unreleased Songs

Taylor Swift is hoping to make the whole place shimmer.

After all, the "Lavender Haze" singer didn't scrimp on colorful decorations when she crafted an all-access pass for her dad, Scott Swift, ahead of her widely anticipated The Eras Tour. As seen in a photo of her creation shared on Instagram Story March 16, Taylor used gold foil letters to spell out "D.O.H. Pass."

"Dad of headliner," the 33-year-old noted on her masterpiece. "All access."

Taylor jokingly added in the caption of her post, "Made my dad's tour credentials. We are a small family business."

But the Grammy winner wasn't the only one who was getting crafty backstage. In separate posts, Taylor shared that her family was busy bewjeweling her guitar.

"Was my Eras Tour crystallized Fearless guitar made by: A) Artisans and finely trained craftsman, B) A Professional musical instrument manufacturer, C) My parents with Super Glue and a free afternoon," she asked rhetorically, adding, "...It's not not C."