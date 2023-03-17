Lukas Gage Reveals Mom's Surprising Reaction to Racy White Lotus Scene With Murray Bartlett

Lukas Gage had one of the most talked-about scenes with Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus season one, but nobody had a more surprising reaction to the NSFW moment than his own mom.

There's nothing like the bond between a mother and son.

On season one of The White Lotus, Lukas Gage played resort staffer Dillon, who shared a very—shall we say—intimate scene with his boss Armond, played by Murray Bartlett.

The scene in question required Lukas to be naked from the waist down, which would probably be an awkward thing for most actors to discuss with their families. However, in Lukas' case, his mom couldn't have been prouder.

"She says, 'That's a great ass. Get that money. Get that bag and be committed,'" Lukas told Variety March 16. "My mom's cool. She's like a cool little hippie lady. With nudity, I think we both share sort of a European vibe."

The scene in The White Lotus served to prep Lukas and his family for the fourth season of Netflix's You, in which Lukas received a golden shower. 

When that scene came out, Lukas received feedback from more than just his mom.

"We have a couple people from the golden shower community that are very grateful that it's being shown on screen," he said, "and they have some haters who are yucking some people's yum. Everyone should feel heard and feel seen."

He's not jesting, either. Lukas revealed he took great pride in bringing those scenes to life.

"I never wanted to make anyone feel scrutinized or like the butt of the joke," he said. "I just believe that everyone should embrace all their kinks and everything that they love about themselves and not feel ashamed."

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO Max. All four seasons of You are available to stream on Netflix.

