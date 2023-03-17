Lukas Gage Reveals Mom's Surprising Reaction to Racy White Lotus Scene With Murray Bartlett

Watch : Watch Chris Appleton Confirm Romance With Lukas Gage

There's nothing like the bond between a mother and son.

On season one of The White Lotus, Lukas Gage played resort staffer Dillon, who shared a very—shall we say—intimate scene with his boss Armond, played by Murray Bartlett.

The scene in question required Lukas to be naked from the waist down, which would probably be an awkward thing for most actors to discuss with their families. However, in Lukas' case, his mom couldn't have been prouder.

"She says, 'That's a great ass. Get that money. Get that bag and be committed,'" Lukas told Variety March 16. "My mom's cool. She's like a cool little hippie lady. With nudity, I think we both share sort of a European vibe."

The scene in The White Lotus served to prep Lukas and his family for the fourth season of Netflix's You, in which Lukas received a golden shower.

When that scene came out, Lukas received feedback from more than just his mom.