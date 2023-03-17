The FBoy Island Universe Is Expanding With FGirl Island Spinoff and a New Home

Watch : Nikki Glaser Will Join Fans at Taylor Swift Eras Tour

You can't get rid of an FBoy.

Three months after it was canceled by HBO Max after two seasons, FBoy Island has been saved by The CW for a third installment, according to Deadline.

The reality dating series follows three women and 24 men—12 "Nice Guys" seeking a relationship and 12 "FBoys" only there for a cash prize—at a luxurious resort in the Cayman Islands.

But hey, why do the FBoys get to have all the fun?

At its new home, FBoy Island will be joined by spinoff FGirl Island which is, well, exactly what it sounds like. Bring on the FGirls!

Nikki Glaser hosted the first two seasons of FBoy Island on HBO Max, though it's unclear if she'll make the network jump or host the spinoff.

In August, FBoy Island creator Elan Gale exclusively told E! News that he had big plans for the franchise.

"I would love nothing more than to continue expanding the FPerson Universe," Gale said. "And I sincerely hope that happens."