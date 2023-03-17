See Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson's Beautiful One Direction Reunion

Watch : Louis Tomlinson Says Harry Styles' Success Bothered Him

This may just be the best night ever.

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson reunited with his former bandmate Liam Payne during the March 16 premiere of his new documentary, All of Those Voices, in London. While the singers did not pose on the red carpet together, they were photographed catching up as they left the Cineworld Leicester Square after the screening.

For the occasion, Louis donned an all-black suit with matching shoes. Meanwhile, Liam—who was accompanied by girlfriend Kate Cassidy—rocked a cream-colored jacket with a black lapel, black shirt and pants.

Before their reunion, Liam joked that he wanted to "surprise" his friend with his attendance by not RSVPing to the event. However, as the 29-year-old noted to On Demand Entertainment, "I didn't know how I was gonna get in otherwise."

All of Those Voices centers around Louis' musical journey, including his rise to fame alongside Liam and bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik. According to Liam, it was "massively" important that he showed up to support the movie given how "all the boys have been there for me" in the past.