See Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson's Beautiful One Direction Reunion

This may just be the best night ever.
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson reunited with his former bandmate Liam Payne during the March 16 premiere of his new documentary, All of Those Voices, in London. While the singers did not pose on the red carpet together, they were photographed catching up as they left the Cineworld Leicester Square after the screening.
For the occasion, Louis donned an all-black suit with matching shoes. Meanwhile, Liam—who was accompanied by girlfriend Kate Cassidy—rocked a cream-colored jacket with a black lapel, black shirt and pants.
Before their reunion, Liam joked that he wanted to "surprise" his friend with his attendance by not RSVPing to the event. However, as the 29-year-old noted to On Demand Entertainment, "I didn't know how I was gonna get in otherwise."
All of Those Voices centers around Louis' musical journey, including his rise to fame alongside Liam and bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik. According to Liam, it was "massively" important that he showed up to support the movie given how "all the boys have been there for me" in the past.
"I've suffered a bit of a dark time in my life," he continued, "and honestly, I wouldn't be here without the boys."
He added of Louis' documentary, "It's going to be a nice trip down memory lane."
Originally a five-piece band formed for The X Factor, One Direction became a quartet in 2015 when Zayn left the group. The four remaining members put out their final album, Made In The A.M., before going their separate ways the following year in pursuit of other opportunities.
And a reunion has been something on Louis' mind for a while now. Last month, the 31-year-old shared that he's been looking forward to the day their paths will all cross again.
"Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now," he told The Times UK. "But I'd be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn't have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I'd be up for that."
He added, "I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too."