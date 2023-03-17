The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Matchbox Twenty and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
A new tour and new music on the same day? Call it a Swiftie's wildest dream.
Taylor Swift surprised fans March 17 by releasing four unreleased tracks in honor of opening night of The Eras tour.
While "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version), "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)" and "If This Was A Movie (Taylor's Version)" may be familiar to loyal fans, "All of the Girls You Loved Before" is brand-new and already melting hearts.
"Just know that / It's everything that made me," Taylor sings. "Now I call you 'baby' / That's why you're so amazing."
But Taylor isn't the only artist releasing new tunes. See our music picks from Matchbox Twenty, Zac Brown Band and Lisa Rinna's daughter Deliliah Bella Hamlin below.
Delilah Belle Hamlin—"Nothing Lasts Forever"
The model is ready to explore her true passion of creating music. "This song holds a very deep and personal message that I hope will be perceived in different ways, and will help someone who is at the lowest of lows, get through the pain," Delilah told Billboard in an interview published March 17. "Because nothing lasts forever…even the good times. And with that, I hope it puts life into perspective and I hope it ensues gratitude for the good times that we tend to take for granted."
Taylor Swift—"All of the Girls You Loved Before"
Before kicking off her sold out The Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., the Grammy winner released a new song that may just be about boyfriend Joe Alwyn and his exes who got away. "All of the girls you loved before / Made you the one I've fallen for," she sings in the chorus. "Every dead-end street led you straight to me / Now you're all I need, I'm so thankful for all of the girls you loved before."
Matchbox Twenty—"Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)"
In the band's first release in over a decade, Rob Thomas and the group give fans a preview of what's to come as they prepare to launch their Slow Dream Tour. "There are so many BIG things happening in @matchboxtwenty world and it all starts TODAY!" Rob wrote on Instagram March 17. "If you like that, there's more where that came from because we are also thrilled to share that our 6th studio album Where The Light Goes will be released on May 26."
Zac Brown Band—"Paint It Black"
One of country music's biggest bands is ready to put their own twist on the Rolling Stones' 1966 hit "Paint It Black" on the new album Stoned Cold Country: Nashville's Love Letter to the Rolling Stones. "Can't express how much we loved making this track," the Zac Brown Band said on Instagram. "We hope you love it as much as we do."
Levi Evans—"Faith"
The son of U2's The Edge continues to make a name for himself with the release of an inspiring new single. "'Faith' is a song you find when all else fails you—a song of hopeful belief," he teased on Instagram. "I hope you enjoy."
Ryan Beatty—"Ribbons"
Listen as close as you can to the songwriter's first preview of his third studio album. After starting with a delicate piano melody, Ryan's warm, emotive vocals take over as he sings, "It's brave to be nothing to no one at all."
Liddy Clark—"Til the Sun Breaks the Dawn"
The pop artist's new song depicts fleeting summer love and the importance of learning to find the beauty in a fling. "I wrote this song after I had my first all-nighter with some friends in Boston," Liddy told E! News. "We had spent every day of our lives together for five weeks, and after that, we'd never all see each other in the same room again. So I got really sentimental about that and felt like even though it was short and in the past, the love I have for my friends was never gonna go away."
Happy listening!