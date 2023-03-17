The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Matchbox Twenty and More New Music Musts

Watch : Taylor Swift Gives FIRST LOOK at Eras Tour & Drops Unreleased Songs

A new tour and new music on the same day? Call it a Swiftie's wildest dream.

Taylor Swift surprised fans March 17 by releasing four unreleased tracks in honor of opening night of The Eras tour.

While "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version), "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)" and "If This Was A Movie (Taylor's Version)" may be familiar to loyal fans, "All of the Girls You Loved Before" is brand-new and already melting hearts.

"Just know that / It's everything that made me," Taylor sings. "Now I call you 'baby' / That's why you're so amazing."