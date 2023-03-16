Halle Berry Shares Rare Photos of 15-Year-Old Daughter Nahla in Birthday Tribute

Halle Berry's daughter is all grown up!
The Catwoman star, who shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, rang in the teen's 15th birthday with a carousel of family photos on Instagram.
One image showed a mother-daughter portrait tucked inside a frame reading, "Love you more," while Nahla posed on a hammock with her back towards the camera in a second picture. A third photo saw the teen clad in an oversized button-down flannel as she sat cross-legged on a white couch while holding a hat over her face.
"One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla," Halle wrote on March 16. "She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel."
Throughout the years, the Oscar winner, who also shares 9-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, has kept her kids largely out of the public eye and off social media in order to maintain their privacy.
"I just don't want to plaster them all over the internet," she said in an interview with Today in 2019. "That just doesn't feel right for me. They're gonna do that soon enough. That's gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts."
The Kidnap actress noted, "I've fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs."
And given how boyfriend Van Hunt—who she has been dating since 2020—is also a dad to a son, Halle's priority is always the children. As she explained to AARP in 2022, "As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with my decisions."
In fact, Halle said that "for the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders."
"I really believe I've found my person," she said of Van. "My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy.'"