Perfect Match's Chloe Veitch Moves on From Shayne Jansen With Hockey Player Ivan Lodnia

Chloe Veitch may have found a perfect match—but it's not with Shayne Jansen.

The reality star has exclusively confirmed to E! News that she is dating hockey player Ivan Lodnia.

"We met by chance when I was out in Malibu, I approached him!" she recalled to E! News. According to Chloe, the two met in Malibu, Calif., "by chance" and she was the one who made the first move.

"I asked for his number," Chloe, who had been living in London prior to her California move this year, recalled. "I even extended my flight because I was meant to be going home the day after I met him."

Describing their meeting as "completely unexpected," Chloe said she and Ivan are already eyeing a long-term future together. In fact, she's even spent "over two months" living with the athlete.

"I am certain he is the one," she raved. "I am extremely happy and deffo having kids when I'm 26, so I haven't got any time to waste!"

Chloe also gave a nod to her stints on Netflix shows Too Hot to Handle, The Circle and Perfect Match for helping her on her journey to love.

"All these dating shows have prepared me for this," she said, "because if it wasn't for them pairing me with the wrong ones, I wouldn't have met Mr. Right."

She added of her relationship with Ivan, "It's so refreshing because he also has dreams and goals."

News of the romance comes two weeks after Chloe shared that she had split with her Perfect Match co-star Shayne shortly after filming the series.

"We're not together unfortunately," the 24-year-old said in a Today interview published March 1. "Towards the end of the episodes in Perfect Match, there were some bumpy roads, up and down."

Chloe and Shayne initially sparked a connection on the show, which brought together fan-favorites from Netflix dating series like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle for a second chance at love. However, their budding relationship was interrupted when Mitchell Eason, Chloe's ex from The Circle Season 2, joined the cast. For a while, Chloe and Mitchell rekindled their past romance, though it later ended over communication issues.