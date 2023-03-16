Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson’s Epic Clapback Deserves an A-Plus

Watch : Quinta Brunson - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

Quinta Brunson even plays a teacher in her free time.

The Center of Education Reform's CEO Jeanne Allen attempted a takedown of the Abbott Elementary creator. "@quintabrunson is from West Philly and attended charter schools her entire education," she tweeted. "She reportedly loved it at the time, heaped praise on it. Once upon a time. Guess money talks."

But Quinta came with receipts.

"you're wrong and bad at research," Quinta tweeted March 16. "I only attended a charter for high school. My public elementary school was transitioned to charter over a decade after I left. I did love my high school. That school is now defunct—which happens to charters often."

Well, that's that on that.

"Loving something doesn't mean it can't be critiqued," Quinta concluded. "Thanks for watching the show :)"