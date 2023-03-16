Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson’s Epic Clapback Deserves an A-Plus

Quinta Brunson even plays a teacher in her free time.
The Center of Education Reform's CEO Jeanne Allen attempted a takedown of the Abbott Elementary creator. "@quintabrunson is from West Philly and attended charter schools her entire education," she tweeted. "She reportedly loved it at the time, heaped praise on it. Once upon a time. Guess money talks."
But Quinta came with receipts.
"you're wrong and bad at research," Quinta tweeted March 16. "I only attended a charter for high school. My public elementary school was transitioned to charter over a decade after I left. I did love my high school. That school is now defunct—which happens to charters often."
Well, that's that on that.
"Loving something doesn't mean it can't be critiqued," Quinta concluded. "Thanks for watching the show :)"
In response to Quinta's tweet and backlash she was receiving, Jeanne backtracked, calling her a "talented TV writer," but tweeted that Quinta was "peeved at my pointing out she attended charter schools while writing a show that consistently attacks. She quibbled with the facts. I responded."
Throughout the course of Abbott's second season, the looming threat of nearby charter school Addington has been a constant bone of contention. Leslie Odom Jr. even played Draemond Winding, the founder of a network of charter schools, who vowed to turn every elementary school Philadelphia into one.
In a recent Abbott episode, Josh (Anthony Carr, Jr.), a student who left Abbott for Addington, was kicked out of the charter school and sent back to Abbott. While previously intrigued by the charter school concept, Abbott Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) changed her tune and immediately welcomed Josh back with open arms.
If Principal Coleman's mind can be changed, anybody's can.
Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.