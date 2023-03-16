Boy Meets World's Ben Savage Marries Longtime Love Tessa Angermeier

Watch : Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Is ENGAGED

This boy met a girl and it ended in happily ever after.

A month after announcing their engagement, Ben Savage tied the knot with his fiancée Tessa Angermeier. Their friend, stylist Chloe Engelhardt, posted a series of snaps from the wedding to Instagram, writing Feb. 19, "Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn't be happier for you 'guuuyyyss'."

For the big day, the bride shined in a strapless white gown with her long, blonde hair pulled back into a low bun. She later changed into a dazzling 1920s flapper-inspired mini dress and white sneakers, as she danced the night away with her hubby. Meanwhile, the Boy Meets World alum wore a sleek black tux.

Last month, after five years of dating, the actor proposed to Tessa in front of a bright blue lake in Indiana as Ben, 42, captioned the Instagram, "The best is yet to come."

A representative for Ben shared with E! News at the time that "they are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."