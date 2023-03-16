Boy Meets World's Ben Savage Marries Longtime Love Tessa Angermeier

A month after announcing their engagement, Boy Meets World's Ben Savage married Tessa Angermeier, who he began dating in 2018.

Watch: Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Is ENGAGED

This boy met a girl and it ended in happily ever after.

A month after announcing their engagementBen Savage tied the knot with his fiancée Tessa Angermeier. Their friend, stylist Chloe Engelhardt, posted a series of snaps from the wedding to Instagram, writing Feb. 19, "Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn't be happier for you 'guuuyyyss'."

For the big day, the bride shined in a strapless white gown with her long, blonde hair pulled back into a low bun. She later changed into a dazzling 1920s flapper-inspired mini dress and white sneakers, as she danced the night away with her hubby. Meanwhile, the Boy Meets World alum wore a sleek black tux.

Last month, after five years of dating, the actor proposed to Tessa in front of a bright blue lake in Indiana as Ben, 42, captioned the Instagram, "The best is yet to come."

A representative for Ben shared with E! News at the time that "they are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

Back in 2021, Ben explained that he lives by a golden rule: follow your heart. And it's something that seems to have worked in the Little Monsters star's favor.

"That's easier said than done," he told People in 2021. "It's not an easy thing to do, and obviously it requires sacrifice—but I think, in the end, that's what makes people happy."

And although the two followed their hearts and took a trip down the isle, they have previously kept their romance fairly private. However, Tessa has publicly shown her support for Ben, especially when he ran for West Hollywood City Council in November 2022.

At the time, she shared a rare photo of them posing together with him and friends wearing "Savage for West Hollywood" T-shirts.

