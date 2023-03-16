Family Feud Contestant Arrested and Charged With Murdering Estranged Wife

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

A former Family Feud contestant is being accused of killing his estranged wife.

Timothy W. Bliefnick, 39, was charged March 13 with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion in the death of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, who was found dead in her Illinois home on Feb. 23, according to court documents.

"It was not a random act of violence," Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State's Attorney, said at a press conference March 13, according to People. "However, it is equally as important to recognize the event for what it is—an act of domestic violence."

Timothy's attorney Casey Schnack, however, confirmed to E! News that her client plans to plead not guilty at his court hearing later this month.

"We've hit the ground running in preparing Tim's defense and have spent the majority of our time preparing preliminary motions with certain items of evidence we believe to be out there," Casey shared. "We've spoken to several members of Tim's family that are standing behind him and can speak to his character. Tim maintains his presumption of innocence until a judge takes that away from him."