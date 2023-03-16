Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Is Pregnant With First Baby

From TV mom to real mom!
The Georgia & Ginny star announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering. The actress debuted her baby bump in a brown maxi dress at the Boss spring 2023 fashion show in Miami March 15, confirming the news on social media the following day.
Alongside a photo of herself from the event, she captioned her March 16 Instagram post, "@boss show with my forever new +1. Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."
And Brianne's TV children were among those sharing their excitement with her. Antonia Gentry, who plays her character's teenage daughter Ginny, commented on her Instagram post, "So. happy. for. you," while Diesel La Torraca, who plays Georgia's son Austin, wrote, "I can't wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!"
The sweet baby news comes a year and a half after Brianne, 33, and Matt, 37, tied the knot in front of family and friends at a private residence in Palos Verdes, Calif. in 2021.
The couple, who met five years prior to getting hitched, are dog parents to Bodie, an Australian Shepherd mix they welcomed as a puppy during the early days of the pandemic.
Also in 2021, Brianne spoke about getting to play a mother on TV in an interview with DuJour magazine.
"I've always looked forward to the day I get to play a mom," she said. "My mom has passed but it made this role all the more special because it took me places and I got to sort of live on the other side of the table. I definitely have more of an appreciation for teenagers and parenting after this."