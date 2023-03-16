Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Is Pregnant With First Baby

Watch : Brianne Howey Talks Georgia's Choices in Ginny & Georgia

From TV mom to real mom!

The Georgia & Ginny star announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering. The actress debuted her baby bump in a brown maxi dress at the Boss spring 2023 fashion show in Miami March 15, confirming the news on social media the following day.

Alongside a photo of herself from the event, she captioned her March 16 Instagram post, "@boss show with my forever new +1. Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."

And Brianne's TV children were among those sharing their excitement with her. Antonia Gentry, who plays her character's teenage daughter Ginny, commented on her Instagram post, "So. happy. for. you," while Diesel La Torraca, who plays Georgia's son Austin, wrote, "I can't wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!"

The sweet baby news comes a year and a half after Brianne, 33, and Matt, 37, tied the knot in front of family and friends at a private residence in Palos Verdes, Calif. in 2021.