Why Bachelor Nation's Andi Dorfman Says Freezing Her Eggs Kept Her From Settling

Andi Dorfman's future is looking rosy.
The Bachelorette alum is running the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on March 19, she's marrying fiancé Blaine Hart in May and they're building a home in South Carolina. And one day, she'd like that home to include children.
Having kids is something Andi has long wanted. However, she wasn't always sure about the timing during her single years. So before she turned 30, she decided to freeze her eggs. And while it wasn't something she'd initially envisioned, Andi is so glad she did it.
"I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs," the reality star, 35, exclusively told E! News while promoting the half marathon. "I'm actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight—even though I didn't feel it at the time—I look back and I know that it kept me from settling."
As Andi noted in her 2018 book Single State of Mind, where she detailed the process, she'd always pictured herself married with kids by 30. However, life had other plans, and she knew she wanted to have children at a point in her life that was best for her—with or without a partner. As a result, freezing her eggs became the right option for her.
"I do want kids, and I'm not in denial about age," Andi continued to E!. "And I'll be 36 hopefully by the time my first kid is even born, probably 37 honestly. And just to have that in the back of my mind, I think kept my standards high."
Nearly a decade ago, fans watched Andi's journey to find love unfold on The Bachelor, where she appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season in 2014 before handing out the roses on The Bachelorette later that year. While she got engaged to Josh Murray on her season, they announced their split in 2015.
Andi found her happily-ever-after with Blaine years later, but she first had to find it within herself—as she noted in a March 1 Instagram post in which she reflected on her life at 34 and single and shared a photo of herself smiling from ear to ear.
And she wants others to create their own happiness, too.
"You get to control your own happiness, and it's OK to be happy," Andi told E!. "You don't have to look at society and say, 'Oh gosh, I'm 34 and single. Should I not be happy?' And that picture to me summed that all up. I was like, 'I didn't feel bad about being single. I actually felt great and empowered.'"
As the best-selling author later added, "Just do you, just be happy. Like, that in itself is a hard enough task to make yourself happy. So, don't worry about what society deems as happiness—especially when it comes to your relationship status."
Ultimately, despite the ups and downs, Andi noted in her post that she "wouldn't change my path/timing for the world." So even on days that don't feel like a bed of roses, she wants fans to keep this advice in mind.
"I lived that life of being single, and don't get me wrong, it's not always easy," she shared with E!. "There are times when you're single at a wedding and you feel bad. But that's OK for yourself to feel bad. Don't make anyone else feel bad for you or at you."
The former attorney added, "I look back and some of my happiest times were when I was single, and some of my least happy times were when I was in relationships. So ask yourself that question: when am I happiest? And if it's when you're single, then you haven't been with the right person."
For Andi, Blaine is that right person. As she revealed in her post, just one month after that photo was taken, she ran into her future husband in Italy—15 years after they'd first met. Andi noted to E! that part of the inspiration for her Instagram message came after Blaine left a sweet note on her car.
"I was like, 'Proof to never settle,'" she said, "'even if it takes you 35 years.'"