Why Bachelor Nation's Andi Dorfman Says Freezing Her Eggs Kept Her From Settling

Watch : Bachelorette Alum Andi Dorfman Is ENGAGED!

Andi Dorfman's future is looking rosy.

The Bachelorette alum is running the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on March 19, she's marrying fiancé Blaine Hart in May and they're building a home in South Carolina. And one day, she'd like that home to include children.

Having kids is something Andi has long wanted. However, she wasn't always sure about the timing during her single years. So before she turned 30, she decided to freeze her eggs. And while it wasn't something she'd initially envisioned, Andi is so glad she did it.

"I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs," the reality star, 35, exclusively told E! News while promoting the half marathon. "I'm actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight—even though I didn't feel it at the time—I look back and I know that it kept me from settling."