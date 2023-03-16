The Other Two Gets a Premiere Date for Season 3

Welcome back to the Gay Minute.
In other news, The Other Two is officially on its way back to your TV screens when season three premieres May 4 on HBO Max.
The streamer announced the return date on March 16, along with first look images that included series stars Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver, Case Walker, Josh Segarra, Ken Marino, Molly Shannon and Wanda Sykes in various stages of sitcom buffoonery.
Additionally, Brandon Scott Jones, Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn and Marcia DeBonis are also set to reprise their roles.
Heléne celebrated the news on her Instagram Story, teasing, "It is a wild season. I think (know) ur gonna love it. Tune in. Please."
Classic Brooke.
So, what can fans expect from the Dubeks upon their much-anticipated return?
"After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams, who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother, who's now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary are finally standing on their own two feet—fully 'successful' in their own right," the synopsis reads. "And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again?"
While the season two finale saw Drew's Cary finally land a major role in the fictional film Night Nurse, rehearsals were supposed to begin March 13, 2020—as in, the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, don't expect a season full of pandemic-era Zooms, as season three will actually pick up three years later.
"We did just skip right the hell over that," co-creator Chris Kelly told Vanity Fair. "This is not, like, a COVID show. We are not all about COVID now."
"We didn't want to make a show that completely ignored our current situation and the ongoing effects of living through a global pandemic," fellow co-creator Sarah Schneider added. "We are three years in the future, but all of our characters have been impacted in some way by what we've all gone through. And we just tried to explore different funny routes that that would take them."
Let's just cut to the chase—trademark—catch up with The Other Two season three, May 4 on HBO Max.