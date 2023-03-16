The Other Two Gets a Premiere Date for Season 3

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

Welcome back to the Gay Minute.

In other news, The Other Two is officially on its way back to your TV screens when season three premieres May 4 on HBO Max.

The streamer announced the return date on March 16, along with first look images that included series stars Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver, Case Walker, Josh Segarra, Ken Marino, Molly Shannon and Wanda Sykes in various stages of sitcom buffoonery.

Additionally, Brandon Scott Jones, Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn and Marcia DeBonis are also set to reprise their roles.

Heléne celebrated the news on her Instagram Story, teasing, "It is a wild season. I think (know) ur gonna love it. Tune in. Please."

Classic Brooke.

So, what can fans expect from the Dubeks upon their much-anticipated return?