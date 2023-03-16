The 10 Best Body Acne Treatments for Under $30, According to Reviewers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Breakouts can, unfortunately, occur all over your body. Whether you have blackheads or cystic acne on your chest, shoulders, back, arms or butt, you're bound to experience a breakout somewhere aside from your face at some point in your life. While it's a pesky thing to deal with, body acne happens to the best of us.

Luckily, there are a ton of solutions out there to alleviate, heal and prevent breakouts that occur below the neck! From body washes, body exfoliators, salicylic acid treatment pads, spot creams and more, there is a world of body acne treatments out there. To help you narrow down your hunt and get clean, gleaming and pain-free skin ahead of spring and summer, we rounded up some of our top body acne treatment products for under $30.

Continue below to shop some reviewer-loved body acne treatments. Not even your most stubborn breakouts stand a chance against these picks.