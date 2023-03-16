The 10 Best Body Acne Treatments for Under $30, According to Reviewers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Breakouts can, unfortunately, occur all over your body. Whether you have blackheads or cystic acne on your chest, shoulders, back, arms or butt, you're bound to experience a breakout somewhere aside from your face at some point in your life. While it's a pesky thing to deal with, body acne happens to the best of us.
Luckily, there are a ton of solutions out there to alleviate, heal and prevent breakouts that occur below the neck! From body washes, body exfoliators, salicylic acid treatment pads, spot creams and more, there is a world of body acne treatments out there. To help you narrow down your hunt and get clean, gleaming and pain-free skin ahead of spring and summer, we rounded up some of our top body acne treatment products for under $30.
Continue below to shop some reviewer-loved body acne treatments. Not even your most stubborn breakouts stand a chance against these picks.
Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum with Retinol and AHAs
This Topicals exfoliating body serum is hydrating and soothing, and it'll leave your skin feeling smoother than ever.
One reviewer shares, "I've had acne on my butt for years that was really hard to get rid of. A few days of using this and my skin has never been smoother. I also noticed it's starting to even out the tone of my stretch marks. Can't live without this stuff!"
Another reviewer raves, "I was very pleasantly surprised when I saw instant results after using this body serum. It quickly soaks into the skin without feeling sticky or slippery throughout the day and leaves the skin feeling very soft, without needing to use an additional body lotion. I suffer from a lot of body acne and notice a huge improvement whenever I use this serum so I'd recommend this to anyone with the same problem! It's definitely worth the cost for the results."
CLEAR Acne Body Spray
This acne body spray from Paula's Choice is an award winner for good reason. It's a body exfoliant with salicylic acid that helps soothe redness and prevents new breakouts. The spray makes it easy to reach every affected area.
One reviewer explains, "I'm in my late 20's and have struggled with acne since I was 13/14. I've tried tons of products for my body acne with little success. It's been a huge source of anxiety for me with clothing especially in the summer. I wanted to wait for at least a month after using this to review as my skin can be highly variable with breakouts. I have never had such good results as what I've gotten from this product! My skin is smooth. My large cysts have disappeared and my smaller white heads are almost non existent. I am so happy I gave this a shot! I spray it on my back/chest and shoulders every night. And every second night follow with the 2% weightless BHA."
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment
While this La Roche-Posay acne treatment gel might look like a spot treatment for your face, it can also be used as a lotion on any affected areas on your body. It's a retinol body acne treatment that helps prevent clogged pores and more.
One reviewer on Amazon raves, "I'm so excited and wish I had taken a before picture. My chest was red and had bumps and very itchy. My dermatologist gave me a few samples of this and after like two weeks my chest is clear and smooth! Found on Amazon so I'm even happier. Seriously it's like a miracle. I was miserable with all the redness and itchiness."
CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid
This CeraVe body wash was developed by dermatologists and uses salicylic acid and ceramides to clean and exfoliate the skin gently.
One reviewer shares, "This stuff is magic! I suffer from bumpy skin on the back of my arms and thighs, and using this daily in the shower erased them! Highly recommended this along with the moisturizer."
PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Maximum Strength Antimicrobial
This PanOxyl acne foaming wash has 10% Benzoyl peroxide for maximum strength when it comes to fighting breakouts. It works by killing acne-causing bacteria and unclogging pores.
One reviewer shares, "I started using this on my lower back of head and upper back. It has cleared spots, marks, and incoming acne. Definitely would recommend if you frequently break out because this product will get the job done."
Differin Acne Treatment Gel
Differin acne gel is a total gamechanger for both acne flare-ups and acne scars on the face and body. It's a super effective treatment that gets you results!
One reviewer shares, "Nothing has works on my back acne so I figured I would give this a try. Couple days and my back was clear! It's amazing."
Proactiv Acne Body Wash
Proactiv's body wash helps clear and prevent body acne with 2% salicylic acid, glycolic acid, vitamin E, sweet almond oil and cocoa butter.
One Ulta reviewer writes, "I used this for about three weeks to a month before seeing any results (totally normal timeframe for skincare) but now my back is completely clear for the first time I can remember! My back has been a source of insecurity for so long and I'm extremely grateful to be able to put that behind me. Definitely give this a shot if you're in the same boat!!"
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant for Keratosis Pilaris with 10% AHA
While First Aid Beauty's body scrub exfoliant is meant to be used to treat keratosis pilaris, it also has a lot of the ingredients to treat body acne.
One reviewer shares, "I have struggled with body acne for years, no matter what I tried or did to get rid of it. I can't say it was severe, but it was enough to be self conscious about. I've tried body sprays, washes, scrubs, gels, treatments, etc and NOTHING (even combining a few of those) was working for me. I didn't want to like this scrub, I REALLY didn't....I mean I didn't want to add $28 to the total I had to regularly spend on skincare (it's already a high enough total). But I was desperate for change and went for it.......
Let me just tell you, this stuff is everything it says it is. The science behind it is where it differs from traditional scrubs, it combines a chemical exfoliant and a physical exfoliant which gives you a powerful, effective (yet gentle) scrub. Traditional scrubs are only scrubbing away basic surface debris that is already "loose" enough to be pulled from your surface, while this one has two weapons to pretty much get it all. My very first use resulted in the smoothest and cleanest feeling skin I can remember having. It was that good."
Neutrogena Rapid Clear Maximum Strength Acne Face Pads with 2% Salicylic Acid
While these Neutrogena treatment pads are meant for the face, they're totally useful for body acne, too. These are great for on-the-go use or after a workout, and one user calls it "magic in a tiny tub."
Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA
Paula's Choice leave-on body exfoliant with salicylic acid will give you radiant-looking skin that feels smooth and bump-free.
One reviewer shares, "I purchased this in an attempt to fight pesky acne on my back that just NEVER seemed to go away. I'm 28, and ever since high school I've struggled with blemishes on my shoulders and back. I've tried tons of products over the years, followed all the recommendations and nothing ever seemed to work. Finally, I tried this product- and I can finally say that my back has completely cleared up! It took some time of (relatively) consistent use- I started by applying it every night before bed (at least when I remembered to), and by the time I was through the first bottle (which lasted a couple of months), my back was completely cleared up!!"
Shop more effective beauty products with our roundup of skincare that works while you sleep.