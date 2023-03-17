Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Dermalogica Clarins, Lancôme, and Ofra Cosmetics

Pamper yourself with $11 skincare and makeup deals from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ofra Cosmetics, Lancôme, Clarins, and Dermalogica.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 17, 2023 1:31 PMTags
HairShoppingMakeupShop BeautyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! InsiderLikesSkincare
E! Insider: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 6

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from DermalogicaAnastasia Beverly Hills, Clarins, Lancôme, and Ofra Cosmetics. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

read
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Shares the Routine That “Saved” Her Skin

Today's Steals

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream

If your skin tends to be dry, try the Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream. According to the brand, this product provides 24 hours of hydration and it plumps the skin.

It has 1,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This really moisturizes my skin, especially in the winter months when I get dry patches on my face. Silky smooth product."

Another shopper raved, "This product is worth the money. Cream Leaves my face hydrated and smooth during this dry winter months. Highly recommend it."

 

$47
$24
Ulta

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel

Fill your eyebrows in a natural-looking way with this top-selling tinted gel. This formula sets the brows and it has a flexible finish. It has 1,400+ 4-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have used this product for many years and would recommend it to anyone."

Another fan of the product said, "My eyebrows are naturally blonde and I use shade espresso because my hair is dark brown and you wouldn't even know I had blonde eyebrows, so realistic. I will never use another product. Way better than a pencil and super quick and easy. Def recommend!"

$22
$11
Ulta

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel Lightweight Setter

Tame unruly eyebrows with this beloved clear gel. This is great to use on makeup-free brows or to lock your other products in place all day.

This gel has 4,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This holds my brows in place ALL DAY without them looking crazy. Keeps those fly-aways intact and perfects my look. This is a part of my every day routine even when not wearing makeup."

Another gushed, "AMAZING. Best brow gel I've used on the market!"

$22
$11
Ulta

Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Concentrate

This is Clarins' top-selling anti-aging serum. Use this to target wrinkles and boost radiance. It has been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

It has 7,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Life saver! Stress had taken a toll on my face. I looked tired all the time, and even older than I am. I tried the Double Serum and, oh my! From the very first time I used it my face looked more radiant and youthful. I've been using it for a couple of years now (if not longer), and now even my wrinkles look more fine and my skin plumped"

$90
$45
Ulta

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum

If you're looking for a sweet floral scent, try out the Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum. This scent blends "fresh spring iris with decadent spun sugar and warm vanilla," according to the brand.

This perfume has 7,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "Has been my signature scent for 8 years!! I still get compliments on this fragrance to this day! I can't use the lotion because I have scent I've skin and can't use fragrance lotions but the parfum lasts all day long. It is a nice, flirty, floral scent that isn't too mature and isn't too young. Perfect for people in their 20-40s."

$85
$43
Ulta

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Happiness Shot

If you adore the Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, but you prefer a smaller bottle to take on the go, get this one while it's available at half price.

$42
$21
Ulta

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum Purse Spray

If you want to bring your favorite perfume with you on the go, this purse sprayversion is also 50% off today.

$34
$17
Ulta

Ofra Cosmetics Highlighters

Get your glow on with luminous liquid and powder highlighters from Ofra Cosmetics.

A fan of the brand said, "Amazing. This highlight is so good. When I say a little goes a long way I'm being honest." Another raved, "WOW the color and pigment of this highlighter is everything. How have I not used this sooner?"

 

 

$29-$40
$15-$20
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

—Originally published March 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.