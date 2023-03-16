Billie Eilish Is Now Acting as the Bad Guy in Surprise TV Role

In the first look at her acting debut on Prime Video's Beyoncé-inspired series Swarm, Billie Eilish plays a mysterious finger-snapping hypnotist with evil intentions lurking below the surface.

By Daniel Trainor Mar 16, 2023 9:32 PMTags
TVTrailersBeyoncéParis JacksonCelebritiesDonald GloverBillie EilishChloe Bailey
Watch: Is Malia Obama a Good Screenwriter? Her TV Boss Says...

Billie Eilish is rooting for the bad guy.

In the first look at the Grammy winner's surprise acting debut on Prime Video's Swarm, a blonde-haired Billie, playing some kind of intense hypnotist, snaps her fingers and gets Dre (Dominique Fishback) to change her name back from someone named Kayla. Once that's accomplished, Billie's character says to her, "Tell me something you regret."

That's when a montage of Dre performing all sorts of dirty deeds—including wiping up a bloody crime scene—is shown. Looks like Dre might have more than something she regrets. 

Back in her office, Billie's character asks Dre, "Did you hurt someone?" When Dre responds with a yes, Billie's character smiles and says, "Very good."

Premiering March 17, Swarm—co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers—follows Dre whose obsession with an international pop star forces her on a dark and twisted journey across the country. And Billie isn't the only star expected to make an appearance. The limited series will also feature Chloe Bailey, Paris Jackson, Rickey Thompson and Rory Culkin.

photos
Billie Eilish: Childhood Photos From Her Memoir

It doesn't take much detective work to figure out that the pop star at the center of the story, named Ni'Jah and played by Nirine S. Brown, has plenty in common with Beyoncé.

After all, Swarm—the name of Ni'Jah's cult-like fanbase—has a very similar ring to the BeyHive. And, let's not forget a clip from the series shows Dre opening up a new credit card in an attempt to buy pricey concert tickets on a Ticketmaster-like site. Apologies for the stressful flashbacks, Renaissance tour goers.

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck Addresses Those Memes From the 2023 Grammys

2

Ben Affleck Recalls Mischaracterization of Jennifer Garner Comments

3

How Chad Michael Murray Defended Hilarie Burton After Alleged Assault

"BeyHive don't kill us," Glover joked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "it's not that bad, it's actually pretty cool!"

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck Addresses Those Memes From the 2023 Grammys

2

Ben Affleck Recalls Mischaracterization of Jennifer Garner Comments

3

How Chad Michael Murray Defended Hilarie Burton After Alleged Assault

4

VPR’s Ariana Madix Breaks Silence on Tom, Raquel Scandal

5

Family Feud Contestant Arrested and Charged With Murdering Wife