Proof Zendaya Is Already Close With Tom Holland's Family

Zendaya may be far from home, but she's surrounded by family.

The Euphoria star was photographed on a stroll in London with boyfriend Tom Holland and his parents, Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland. For their March 15 outing, Zendaya kept it causal in a grey sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, a black jacket and boots while walking her dog Noon. Tom rocked an orange shirt with jeans, a brown jacket and a white beanie while letting his dog Tessa lead the way.

His parents also kept it low-key in jackets and boots. The foursome were all smiles as they grabbed coffee and headed to a park.

And the family park date was one of a few recent casuals outings for Zendaya and Tom, both 26, who were spotted holding hands outside a UK grocery store the following day. The couple kept things casual for their March 16 shopping run‚ with the Emmy winner wearing light denim jeans with a black jacket and the Uncharted star opting for a sweatshirt and backwards hat.