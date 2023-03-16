Proof Zendaya Is Already Close With Tom Holland's Family

Zendaya may be far from home, but she's surrounded by family.
The Euphoria star was photographed on a stroll in London with boyfriend Tom Holland and his parents, Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland. For their March 15 outing, Zendaya kept it causal in a grey sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, a black jacket and boots while walking her dog Noon. Tom rocked an orange shirt with jeans, a brown jacket and a white beanie while letting his dog Tessa lead the way.
His parents also kept it low-key in jackets and boots. The foursome were all smiles as they grabbed coffee and headed to a park.
And the family park date was one of a few recent casuals outings for Zendaya and Tom, both 26, who were spotted holding hands outside a UK grocery store the following day. The couple kept things casual for their March 16 shopping run‚ with the Emmy winner wearing light denim jeans with a black jacket and the Uncharted star opting for a sweatshirt and backwards hat.
The couple kept things low key amid Zendaya's showstopping return to the red carpet for NCAAP and SAG awards. And while Tom wasn't by her side for the glam events he was her number one fan from afar as he commented three heart eye emojis underneath Zendaya's Feb. 25 Instagram photo of herself in a stunning couture Versace dress.
However, it's not surprising the Avengers: Infinity War actor stayed home while Zendaya slayed on the red carpet as the pair have been fiercely private over their two year relationship.
In fact, in November 2021, Tom reflected on the importance of having boundaries from the public.
"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," he told GQ at the time. "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."
Still, Tom took a moment to gush over Zendaya, labeling her an "instrumental" person in his life.