We're Gonna Need a Shot After Pedro Pascal Reacted to His Viral Starbucks Order

Just call Pedro Pascal a total hot shot.
Yes, fans are totally impressed with his performance as Joel Miller in The Last of Us. But what really deserves some attention is the actor's morning coffee order.
After a TikTok video went viral for catching a glimpse of Pedro's Starbucks cup, the 47-year-old decided to have some fun at the chatter surrounding his beverage of choice.
Once a photographer asked Pedro, "How many shots of coffee do you have in that cup?" he replied, "12." Say what?!
While he may be exaggerating, Pedro's order isn't exactly meant for coffee novices as the label featured in the viral video saw that he had ordered an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six—yes six—shots in February.
For reference, one shot of espresso contains about 63 mg of caffeine, which means Pedro could be enjoying up to 400 mg of caffeine in just one Starbucks order.
To be fair, Pedro was also holding a bottle of water under one arm. But it wasn't enough for users to voice their shock and awe over the order.
"It's exhausting to single-handedly hold up the entire internet," one follower wrote, while another user commented, "I'll be ordering the Pedro Pascal tomorrow."
But it's not surprise that the Game of Thrones alum needs all the caffeine he can get as he's certainly been busy lately. In addition to The Last of Us, which recently aired its season one finale, Pedro also appears on Disney+ screens weekly in The Mandalorian season three.
And that's not all: Amid promoting both of his TV shows, he hosted Saturday Night Live Feb. 4 and most recently presented at the 2023 Oscars on March 12.
Shots on us next time, Pedro.