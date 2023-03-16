TikToker Abbie Herbert Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy in the Sweetest Way

Watch : Meghan Markle Wants to "Normalize" Conversation Around Miscarriages

Abbie Herbert's baby boy has got the moves.

Two days after welcoming her and husband Josh Herbert's second child, , the influencer shared his name with her TikTok followers. The March 15 clip shows Abbie lying down and tearing up during her C-section before both she and Josh cuddle their son. The camera then pans closer to the happy mom and newborn to focus on a new necklace that reads "Jagger," as the baby rests his tiny hand on his mom's chest.

"His name," Abbie captioned the post. "Never taking this necklace off @kayjewelers #namereveal #baby #babyboy #son #kaypartner #parents #parentsoftiktok #surprise"

While the couple just revealed Jagger's name, they'd previously picked it out for him before his arrival, referring to him as "Baby J" throughout the pregnancy and noting that he had "a very unique name."

Abbie, who also shares daughter Poppy, 21 months, with Josh, gave birth to Jagger on March 13. In a YouTube video, the couple shared that their baby boy was admitted to the NICU due to low oxygen levels, but he is "doing wonderful now and is being monitored."