TikToker Abbie Herbert Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy in the Sweetest Way

Just a few days after welcoming their second child, Abbie Herbert and Josh Herbert revealed their newborn son’s name. See the adorable way they announced his name.

Abbie Herbert's baby boy has got the moves.

Two days after welcoming her and husband Josh Herbert's second child, , the influencer shared his name with her TikTok followers. The March 15 clip shows Abbie lying down and tearing up during her C-section before both she and Josh cuddle their son. The camera then pans closer to the happy mom and newborn to focus on a new necklace that reads "Jagger," as the baby rests his tiny hand on his mom's chest.

"His name," Abbie captioned the post. "Never taking this necklace off @kayjewelers #namereveal #baby #babyboy #son #kaypartner #parents #parentsoftiktok #surprise"

While the couple just revealed Jagger's name, they'd previously picked it out for him before his arrival, referring to him as "Baby J" throughout the pregnancy and noting that he had "a very unique name."

Abbie, who also shares daughter Poppy, 21 months, with Josh, gave birth to Jagger on March 13. In a YouTube video, the couple shared that their baby boy was admitted to the NICU due to low oxygen levels, but he is "doing wonderful now and is being monitored."

"Abbie is doing great and can't wait to hold baby boy," they wrote. "Josh was able to feed him some of Abbie's milk and he downed it."

tiktok.com/@abbieherbert

The TikToker first announced first announced her pregnancy in September 2022, four months after sharing that she had suffered a miscarriage. "I just feel like there are so many things that just aren't talked about with fertility and pregnancy, especially miscarriages," she told E! News the following month. "Because it's so common. After sharing my story, I'm like, 'Wow, so many women have had at least one of them.'"

tiktok.com/@abbieherbert

Looking ahead to having two children under 2, Abbie said, "I'll have my little human, but then also have my little baby at the same time. But we definitely won't take it for granted and wish those little newborn stages and time away."

