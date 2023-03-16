Jennifer Lopez Just Launched a Dazzling Exclusive Shoe Collection With Revolve

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with Revolve on an exclusive shoe collection, and it already has all our love.
From towering crystal-embellished boots that made our jaws drop the first time we laid eyes on them to elegant faux suede mules, the new collection has a look for every occasion, and it's only available to shop at Revolve. The JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collab will conclude with three drops, so this marks just the first drop in the fierce, empowering and undeniably eye-catching shoe collection. It's the perfect launch to shop if you're looking to get out of your comfort zone!
Jennifer obviously brought her star power to every design in the collection, giving us so many standout styles that we're completely obsessed with. From feathers and crystals to platforms and more, continue below to shop our fave Jennifer-approved heels at Revolve.
Jlo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bowery Sandal
Strut in style everywhere you go with these white feather embellished sandals. They're just the right amount of extra.
Jlo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Metro Mule
This mule is giving us It-girl energy, with the flared heel and criss-cross straps. The look comes in faux suede dark chocolate and faux leather black. We recommend slipping them on anywhere and everywhere you go.
Jlo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Avenue Sandal
We're adding these elegant, crystal embellished heels to our wardrobe ASAP. Everything from the luxe satin material to the draping crystal ankle strap is perfection.
Jlo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Jones Sandal
These chic wedges are dripping in gold, and we wouldn't love the look any other way. The metallic design is a definite attention-grabber, and will have you looking and feeling like the main character.
Jlo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Beverly Platform Heel
If you see us strutting through the grocery star, Starbucks, parties or just about anywhere else in these shimmering platform heels, yes you did. We want to wear the look everywhere.
Jlo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Sunset Sandal
These high heels are a must-have! The pair has alternating feather detailing, and we love how trendy and eye-catching the design is.
Jlo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal
Drip in crystals with the Jlo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal. These are the perfect evening shoes for anywhere you'd like to stand out in the crowd.
