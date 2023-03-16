The Company You Keep's Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim Pick Their Sexiest Traits

Watch : Milo Ventimiglia & Catherine Haena Kim on Their STEAMY On-Screen Connection

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

At least, that's the rule Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim's characters in The Company You Keep certainly live by. And while the show itself is full of sexy moments, the stars' favorite things about one another are a bit more wholesome.

"I'm always impressed with Catherine's intellect, just her desire to know things, understand things," Milo exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton March 15. "Not just surface level, but at a depth."

Catherine echoed her co-star, adding, "He's just as gracious and grounded in life as he appears when you see him on a show like this. It's really refreshing, it's nice to see and it's nice to work with."

Milo and Catherine star as star-crossed lovers Charlie and Emma in the steamy ABC drama about a con man and a CIA agent who must juggle their unconventional relationship with their career aspirations as they find themselves on opposites sides of the law.

The actor also explained how he picked this show to be his follow-up after six seasons of This Is Us.