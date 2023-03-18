The Unknown True Story Behind Boston Strangler

Watch : Keira Knightley & Carrie Coon on Journalists Erased From Boston Strangler

When the Boston Strangler murders took place in the 1960s, the term "serial killer" wasn't even a thing yet.

That chilling category of criminal wouldn't enter the popular consciousness until 1974. So even after seven women were found dead in the Boston area in 1962, and there were striking similarities at every crime scene, some of the most seasoned detectives on the case were loath to attribute the carnage to one person.

That's where Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole came in.

"When you tell this story, you never hear about these women, and they were absolutely integral to connecting the dots, breaking the case, pressuring the police department," Carrie Coon, who plays Cole in Boston Strangler, now streaming on Hulu, told E! News. "And I was shocked that I had known the outlines of this story my whole life and I'd never heard of these women before."

Keira Knightley, who plays McLaughlin, noted that it was rather "extraordinary" to think that "the two women who coined the very term 'Boston Strangler'" had been "erased" from the narrative.