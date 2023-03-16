Ben Affleck Addresses Those Memes From the 2023 Grammys

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is ready for fans to sing a different tune about those 2023 Grammy photos.

In case you missed it, the Gone Girl actor attended the ceremony with his wife Jennifer Lopez, who was presenting an award, in February. However, the evening didn't go exactly as he'd planned. Photos and videos of Affleck at the event were turned into memes as some social media users thought it looked like he wasn't having a good time.

But the Oscar winner recently revealed this wasn't the case and shared whether he minded the viral posts.

"No," he told The Hollywood Reporter in a cover story released March 16. "I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there'll be good music. It might be fun.' At movie award shows, it's speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun."

Affleck also set the record straight on that exchange he and J.Lo had at their table that was caught on camera.