One Tree Hill’s Hilarie Burton Shares How Chad Michael Murray Defended Her After Alleged Assault

Hilarie Burton is recalling a time when Chad Michael Murray came to her defense.

The One Tree Hill actress—who has been open about the alleged treatment she faced on the show's set by, most notably, creator Mark Schwahn—reflected on a time where she says the pair had to travel to Texas to shoot an episode during season four.

"The flight back from that is when he assaulted me," Burton said of Schwahn to fellow OTH alum Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz during the March 15 episode of their Drama Queens podcast. "He assaulted me again in the car on the drive from Raleigh to Wilmington."

Referring to their co-star Danneel Ackles, who has also accused Schwahn of harrassment, Burton continued, "He went straight to set and he told Danneel that he and I made out the whole time, and it was fun, and he was trying to make her jealous. So, she confronted me about it and was like, ‘What are you doing?' And I'm like, ‘What are you talking about?'"