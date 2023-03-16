The Sweet Way Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Is Taking Care of Baby Sister Esti

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Shows How Daughter Luna Is All Grown Up

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's daughter is on big sister duty.

The cookbook author showed just how seriously the "All of Me" singer's daughter Luna takes her role as the oldest sibling in a recent social media post. Chrissy, 37, shared a series of snaps the 6-year-old spending time with her siblings, Miles 4, and Esti, 2 months.

In one photo, Luna is holding Esti while another picture showed Luna and Miles under an umbrella in the rain. A third saw the sister-brother duo baking cupcakes with vanilla frosting and green sprinkles.

Chrissy captioned the sweet snaps, "Told Luna to take care of the house while I was gone and she really did."

The sibling bonding time came just a few months after Chrissy and John, 44, announced the newest member of their family on Jan 13. And since then, they have shared adorable moments of their youngest on Instagram, including a video of Chrissy and John kissing Esti on each cheek.