Law Roach Clarifies What Part of the Fashion World He's Retiring From

Law Roach wants to be his own boss.
The fan-favorite stylist to stars such as Zendaya shocked fans when he announced on Instagram March 14 that he was retiring, adding that "the politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me!" But amid growing speculation online as to what he meant, Roach is clarifying his remarks further.
"I'm not saying I'm retiring from fashion." he told Vogue in an interview published March 15. "I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I'm retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That's what I'm retiring from, yeah."
Roach further noted that during his career, he's lived "in a bubble, in which my clients are my priority, more so than my own health and happiness."
As he put it, "That Instagram post wasn't a PR stunt. It was really me giving myself the grace to say: It's okay. You can do something else."
Roach made his comments to Vogue moments before taking on a new role for a day: Model. The 44-year-old made his runway debut at the Boss spring 2023 fashion show in Miami.
"What I plan on doing is other things. Like what I'm doing today with Boss," he said, speaking about his career goals. "I also plan on teaching: I want to be more involved with people who look like me who want to figure out how to have the opportunity to do things that I've done, right?... I want that to be my legacy, a legacy that I really helped change people's lives—and not just the celebrities' by putting them in the best dress, you know?"
And Roach's shift in career had many fans wondering what it meant for his decade-long working relationship with Zendaya, with many considering him the person responsible for turning her into a style icon.
But worry not, as Roach debunked any theories they were parting ways.
"So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z.....," he tweeted March 15. "we are forever!"
Roach added in another tweet, "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."
While Zendaya has not commented publicly about the stylist's retirement announcement, several of his friends in the fashion world responded to his news in shock. This includes Naomi Campbell, who wrote, "Law I won't let you !!!! We don't quit .. strived to hard."
Added Iman, "Too talented to retire.., You're a designer at heart."