Law Roach Clarifies What Part of the Fashion World He's Retiring From

Stylist Law Roach Retires With EYEBROW-RAISING Message

Law Roach wants to be his own boss.

The fan-favorite stylist to stars such as Zendaya shocked fans when he announced on Instagram March 14 that he was retiring, adding that "the politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me!" But amid growing speculation online as to what he meant, Roach is clarifying his remarks further.

"I'm not saying I'm retiring from fashion." he told Vogue in an interview published March 15. "I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I'm retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That's what I'm retiring from, yeah."

Roach further noted that during his career, he's lived "in a bubble, in which my clients are my priority, more so than my own health and happiness."

As he put it, "That Instagram post wasn't a PR stunt. It was really me giving myself the grace to say: It's okay. You can do something else."