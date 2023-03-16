Chrishell Stause Has a Fierce Response to Critics of The Last of Us' Queer Storylines

Watch : Melanie Lynskey CLAPS BACK at Top Model's The Last of Us Diss

Consider us sold.

After some The Last of Us viewers criticized the HBO show's decision to dedicate not one, but two episodes of its debut season to queer love stories, Chrishell Stause took a stand against the haters.

"Scientifically, the more orgasms you're having, the less you care about others' sex lives," the Selling Sunset star wrote on Twitter March 15, just a few days after the season finale. "Or have time to do dumb s--t like this. The sexually suppressed are PRESSED."

Chrishell's show of support came in response to a viral tweet suggesting homophobic viewers had purposely given the episodes "Long, Long Time" and "Left Behind"—which starred Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett and Bella Ramsey and Storm Reid, respectively—low ratings on IMDb.

And she's not the only one to address the response to certain character arcs on the show.

Bella—who stars as Ellie in the video game adaptation opposite Pedro Pascal's Joel—previously admitted to being prepared for some negative reactions to The Last of Us' queer storylines.