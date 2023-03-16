Chrishell Stause Has a Fierce Response to Critics of The Last of Us' Queer Storylines

Consider us sold.
After some The Last of Us viewers criticized the HBO show's decision to dedicate not one, but two episodes of its debut season to queer love stories, Chrishell Stause took a stand against the haters.
"Scientifically, the more orgasms you're having, the less you care about others' sex lives," the Selling Sunset star wrote on Twitter March 15, just a few days after the season finale. "Or have time to do dumb s--t like this. The sexually suppressed are PRESSED."
Chrishell's show of support came in response to a viral tweet suggesting homophobic viewers had purposely given the episodes "Long, Long Time" and "Left Behind"—which starred Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett and Bella Ramsey and Storm Reid, respectively—low ratings on IMDb.
And she's not the only one to address the response to certain character arcs on the show.
Bella—who stars as Ellie in the video game adaptation opposite Pedro Pascal's Joel—previously admitted to being prepared for some negative reactions to The Last of Us' queer storylines.
"I'm not particularly anxious about it," the 19-year-old told British GQ in a February interview. "I know people will think what they want to think. But they're gonna have to get used to it. If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out."
Bella added, "It isn't gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance."
And for Chrishell, her defense of the series and its broad range of love stories coincided with an important personal milestone in her own love story: her 1-year anniversary of dating Aussie singer, G Flip.
"Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying!" Chrishell shared on Instagram. "I love you babyyyyy. Happy anniversary." The singer echoed the Days of Our Lives alum in their own post, writing, "365 days adoring you."
The first season of The Last of Us is available to stream on HBO Max.