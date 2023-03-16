Pro Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury Shares Plans to Get Lip Tattooed Amid Reconstruction Journey

Brooklinn Khoury is continuing to document her journey following her lip reconstruction surgery.
The pro skateboarder—who sustained serious injuries to her upper lip and nose after being attacked by a pit bull in 2020—revealed that she's nearing the end of her facial reconstruction journey, expressing her excitement over getting her lip tattooed.
"Getting my lip tattooed will be one of the last steps," she captioned her March 15 post. "It's definitely going to take some getting use to, but I am so excited for it."
As Khoury previously noted, she underwent surgery on Feb. 15 in which her surgeon "recreated the central columns, the lip and the cupids bow." Over the past few weeks, the 23-year-old has continued to document her healing following the procedure—which, according to People, was her seventh reconstructive surgery and what she hopes will be her last.
And in her latest post, Khoury shared a clip of her trying on different lipstick shades. "So now that I have a Cupid's bow," she said in the video, "why would I not put lipstick on?"
Khoury added that she hasn't "had any color here for two years, almost three."
"It's definitely gonna take some getting used to," she later added after applying a few different shades, "but I am so happy that I now have a lip line."
Khoury previously talked about getting her lip tattooed in a March 9 Instagram video featuring her girlfriend, Dance Moms' alum Chloé Lukasiak.
"It has to be the last step. Also the only thing that's going to be the same color is this and this," the athlete said while pointing to her upper and lower lip. Touching the skin right above her lip, she added, "This is from my arm so it's never going to be the same."
Khoury has shared her experience with her followers in the years since the attack and recently expressed her gratitude for the support she's received.
"When I got into the attack it was so hard to see what the future held for me," she wrote in part of a December post. "Thank God for giving me the strength, and the people I have in my life to help me grow, and continue to trust the process."
One of those supporters is Lukasiak.
"It's really, really difficult to be vulnerable & put yourself out there for the world to judge," she wrote in a February Instagram post. "@brookhoury does it every single day & it makes my heart explode to see the amount of people she inspires. You're changing the world with your goodness."