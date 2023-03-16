TikTok Star Avani Gregg Dishes on if Those Good American Jeans Really Stretch 4 Sizes

We interviewed Avani Gregg because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Avani is a paid spokesperson for Good American. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be quite the task. Even when you do find the ideal style, it might not always fit the same every time you get dressed— unless you have the Always Fits jeans from Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. These jeans have gone viral many times over because each pair fits a range of four different sizes to accommodate weight fluctuations. This concept sounds like a dream come true, but does it live up to the hype? Influencer Avani Gregg is a huge fan of this collection.

Avani raved, "The sizing of Always Fits is truly unlike any other denim you'll find out there. You can feel the difference when you put these on, they hug you in all the right places, without ever looking baggy or stretched out. There really is a pair for every body type, you slip them on and they mold to your figure and move so effortlessly with you."

Check out the jeans for yourself when the collection restocks on March 16, 2023. In an exclusive E! interview, Avani shares her favorite pieces, styles outfits, and discusses working with Khloé and Emma Grede for the latest Always Fits campaign.