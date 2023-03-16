Spotlight On Wander Beauty: Why Women Everywhere Love the Female-Founded Beauty Line

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Wander Beauty founders Divya Gugnani and Lindsay Ellingson know that today's working woman is "busier than ever," which is why they created a line of "beauty essentials that work as hard as [you] do." Prior to establishing Wander Beauty, the entrepreneurs, jet-setters, and parents found that they spent their days multitasking — bur that their go-to products couldn't keep up.

Instead of searching for new ones, the duo founded a line of their own. Enter Wander Beauty's "effortless essentials," designed to be "reached for every day, wherever you wander." Oh, and they're products the owners want you to feel good about choosing, too.

That's why each Wander Beauty full-size and mini alike is "enriched with clean, globally sourced ingredients that work with your skin, not against it." On top of that, many are designed to be used when time is a luxury you're lacking in. (Think "instant facials," eye patches, and 3-in-1 products intended to help you look and feel your best, fast.)

Below, check out some of Wander Beauty's most iconic products, and learn more about the working mom-founded brand. I mean, it is Women's History Month, after all.