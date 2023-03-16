Spotlight On Wander Beauty: Why Women Everywhere Love the Female-Founded Beauty Line

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Wander Beauty founders Divya Gugnani and Lindsay Ellingson know that today's working woman is "busier than ever," which is why they created a line of "beauty essentials that work as hard as [you] do." Prior to establishing Wander Beauty, the entrepreneurs, jet-setters, and parents found that they spent their days multitasking — bur that their go-to products couldn't keep up.
Instead of searching for new ones, the duo founded a line of their own. Enter Wander Beauty's "effortless essentials," designed to be "reached for every day, wherever you wander." Oh, and they're products the owners want you to feel good about choosing, too.
That's why each Wander Beauty full-size and mini alike is "enriched with clean, globally sourced ingredients that work with your skin, not against it." On top of that, many are designed to be used when time is a luxury you're lacking in. (Think "instant facials," eye patches, and 3-in-1 products intended to help you look and feel your best, fast.)
Below, check out some of Wander Beauty's most iconic products, and learn more about the working mom-founded brand. I mean, it is Women's History Month, after all.
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Mask Packette
There are under-eye patches, and then there are these guys. Their three layers include a "hydrating and de-puffing" blend made from 17 (!) amino acids, aloe leaf, and hyaluronic acid. Ideal for any moment you need a refresh. Like, waiting at baggage claim, for example.
Wander Beauty All-Inclusive Shampoo & Body Wash
Don't have much time for a shower? This hydrating gel-foam is your new bestie. Per the brand, it includes "bamboo extract [that] leaves hair softer and shinier while doing double duty to soothe and calm skin," as well as coconut oil and panthenol to "add shine and moisturize hair."
Wander Beauty Frame Your Face Precise Eye Gel
Wander Beauty's trademarked brow gel is "designed for natural, fuller-looking brows with a soft hold."
Wander Beauty Mini Drift Away Cleanser
This travel-sized version of Wander's dual-action fave removes makeup, clears impurities, and cleanses the skin.
Wander Beauty Wander Cushion
The Wander cushion is larger than the typical beauty sponge. You can use it with damp or dry products (there's that multitasking again!) and is "latex-free, cloud-like, [and] reusable."
Wander Beauty Lip Retreat Oil
Wander Beauty calls their Lip Retreat oil both "hydrating" and "luxurious." For the scientists, the Rosa canina fruit oil "delivers unsaturated essential fatty acids to optimize lip health."
Wander Beauty Mist Connection Essence & Toner
Another 2-in-1 icon, the "Mist" connection offers "balanced and moisturized skin" in one step.
Wander Beauty Fast Lane Instant Facial
Per Wander: "The AHA/BHA-packed exfoliating mask works to quickly resurface skin with a high impact combination...revealing a brighter, more youthful-looking complexion." In addition, its "effective blend of glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids work to smooth skin's texture and unclog congested pores by gently clearing the build-up of dead skin cells." Oh, and the Meadowfoam seed oil "locks in moisture and softens skin." So, yeah. Instant Facial!
Wander Beauty Dive In Moisturizer
Soothing and smoothing, this lightweight moisturizer works on its own or under your go-to makeup for a natural glow.
Wander Beauty Mascara Tasting Flight
Not sure which mascara is right for you? Surprise, surprise: Wander Beauty has made it easy for you to try them all.
Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Blush And Illuminator
Another multitasking fave, On-The-Glow allows you to "swap blush, lipstick, highlighter and eyeshadow for this single multitasker." The result? More space in your bag, and an even more "streamlined" beauty routine.
Wander Beauty Wandress Glow
"Enriched with edelweiss flower extract to help keep skin supple and sunflower seed oil to retain moisture," this versatile highlighter will help you create show-stopping looks again and again.
Wander Beauty Staycation Hydrating Mask
Pull into the hydration station and stay awhile. The "intensely moisturizing 3-in-1 soothing mask, daily moisturizer and overnight skin quenching treatment" boasts so many soothing and nourishing ingredients, it'll probably make you wonder how you ever used anything else.
Wander Beauty Double Date Eyeshadow Duo
Double Date "provides a multitude of looks with effortless application." One cream color primes and "adds a wash of color to lids," while the "satin-shimmer powder adds dimension." In classic Wander Beauty style, it's a stacked compact that also includes a mirror, and the shadows are designed to be applied with either fingers or a brush.
