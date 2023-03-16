Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Too Faced, StriVectin, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Too Faced, StriVectin, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Hydrating Lip Plumper
This is my favorite lip-plumping product. It makes a difference and lasts for hours. It comes in a few shades, but I use the clear one because it gives me the most versatility. I can wear it on my bare lips or on top of lip liner/lipstick.
This product has 213.1K+ Sephora Loves with one shopper sharing, "I LOVE IT!!! You see the results within 6 mins def rebuying!"
Another customer gushed, "I have been purchasing these on repeat in all colors for years. THE BEST lip plumping gloss EVER. Just enough heat. The right amount of shine. Perfection!"
Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Hydrating Lip Plumper
If you want even more plump, this product really comes through for your pout. It comes in four colors.
A shopper explained, "Holy guacamole!! I noticed such a difference between this and the regular. It's been a while since I got a new lip plumper and the maximum strength one really works. My lips were noticeably bigger! And if you want something to give your lips some color but don't want to put on a stain or a different lip gloss this will do it!"
StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum
StriVectin's Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum combines the corrective properties of Retinol and the brightening power of Vitamin C to give you smooth, glowing skin.
After washing your face, shake up the bottle, and apply three drops to your face. You can use this twice a day. Follow up with sunscreen during the day. A shopper said, "I've seen a big difference in my skin after giving this a go for over 30 days. Brighter complexion Clear Skin Dark spots and scares fading Great hydration and on and on. I love it. Definitely going to repurchase it."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.