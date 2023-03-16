Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Step Out in NYC Amid His Major Business Deal

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Sells Mint Mobile In $1.35 Billion Deal

Spotted: Ryan Reynolds walking through New York with wife Blake Lively.

The actor, 46, and the actress, 35, were photographed strolling arm-in-arm in NYC on March 15. Dressing for the winter weather, Ryan sported a green puffer jacket along with a matching hat, blue jeans and sneakers. As for Blake, she sported a navy coat over her black hoodie and sweatpants and accessorized her look with a matching pair of boots, "NY" hat and sunglasses.

The sighting took place the same day it was announced that T-Mobile is acquiring Ryan's prepaid wireless brand Mint Mobile. According to a press release, the purchase is part of the agreement T-Mobile has entered into to acquire Ka'ena Corporation as well as its subsidiaries and brands, which in addition to Mint Mobile include Ultra Mobile and Plum. T-Mobile noted in the release that it "will pay up to a maximum of $1.35 billion in a combination of 39% cash and 61% stock to acquire Ka'ena."