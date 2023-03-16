Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Step Out in NYC Amid His Major Business Deal

Spotted: Ryan Reynolds walking through New York with wife Blake Lively.
The actor, 46, and the actress, 35, were photographed strolling arm-in-arm in NYC on March 15. Dressing for the winter weather, Ryan sported a green puffer jacket along with a matching hat, blue jeans and sneakers. As for Blake, she sported a navy coat over her black hoodie and sweatpants and accessorized her look with a matching pair of boots, "NY" hat and sunglasses.
The sighting took place the same day it was announced that T-Mobile is acquiring Ryan's prepaid wireless brand Mint Mobile. According to a press release, the purchase is part of the agreement T-Mobile has entered into to acquire Ka'ena Corporation as well as its subsidiaries and brands, which in addition to Mint Mobile include Ultra Mobile and Plum. T-Mobile noted in the release that it "will pay up to a maximum of $1.35 billion in a combination of 39% cash and 61% stock to acquire Ka'ena."
"I never dreamt I'd own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I'd sell it to T-Mobile," Ryan, who purchased an ownership stake in Mint Mobile in 2019, tweeted. "Life is strange and I'm incredibly proud and grateful. #MintMobile."
As part of the announcement, the Deadpool star—who's been known to playfully troll everyone from Blake to Hugh Jackman online—had some fun in a video with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and joked the company had some competition with his mom Tammy Reynolds when it came to the deal.
"Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today's news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers," Ryan, who will keep his creative role on behalf of Mint, said in a press release statement. "We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom's slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what's to come."
This isn't his only big business deal. In 2020, alcohol beverage company Diageo acquired Ryan's spirit brand Aviation American Gin for up to $610 million through its Davos Brands portfolio acquisition, with Ryan keeping an ownership interest in the gin organization.
In fact, Ryan has stayed quite busy these days. Along with acting, he's running his production company and marketing agency Maximum Effort and soccer team Wrexham AFC. Blake also has a non-alcoholic sparkling mixers brand called Betty Buzz in addition to her movie career.
And together, the couple share four children: James, 8; Inez, 6; Betty, 3; and their newest family addition whose name has yet to be revealed.
"Quite frankly, you're my heart, you're my hope, you're my happiness," Ryan said in a sweet shout-out to his loved ones at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. "I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."