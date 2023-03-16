Justin Bieber Shows Update on Facial Mobility After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Watch : Justin Bieber Asks Hailey Bieber About Their Marriage

Justin Bieber is all smiles.



Nine months after the singer shared the effects of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the 29-year-old has updated fans on his facial mobility. In a video to posted Instagram Stories March 15, Justin shared a clip of himself scanning the room with his eyes and zooming in until he flashes a full grin, writing alongside his clip, "Wait for it…"



In June 2022, the "Peaches singer" revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In a video posted to social media at the time, Justin shared the impact the diagnosis had on him physically.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in an Instagram video. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

In turn, Justin also explained he had to cancel several of his shows, noting that doctors recommended the performer get some rest.