Where Have These Photos of Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Been All Our Lives

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy Makes Debut In British Vogue

Pour it up for these pictures of pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

The couple—who welcomed their first child last May—were recently photographed in West Hollywood, Calif., while holding hands near the high-end Maxfield store.

For the March 15 outing, Rihanna stepped out in stylish streetwear, featuring a Loewe polo that she wore as a crop top, showing off her baby bump. She also donned denim pants, Timberland boots and a Louis Vuitton box bag. The "Diamonds" singer, who revealed her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl, completed the look with a single golden earring stylized after a middle finger.

As for Rocky, the "Good for You" musician paired his denim jeans with a white shirt, plaid jacket and green vest. He accessorized with dark sunglasses and a cap.

And Rihanna isn't the only person rocking that polo: Hailey Bieber also donned the stripped shirt on March 13 for a walk with husband Justin Bieber.