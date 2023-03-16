Where Have These Photos of Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Been All Our Lives

Pour it up for these pictures of pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.
The couple—who welcomed their first child last May—were recently photographed in West Hollywood, Calif., while holding hands near the high-end Maxfield store.
For the March 15 outing, Rihanna stepped out in stylish streetwear, featuring a Loewe polo that she wore as a crop top, showing off her baby bump. She also donned denim pants, Timberland boots and a Louis Vuitton box bag. The "Diamonds" singer, who revealed her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl, completed the look with a single golden earring stylized after a middle finger.
As for Rocky, the "Good for You" musician paired his denim jeans with a white shirt, plaid jacket and green vest. He accessorized with dark sunglasses and a cap.
And Rihanna isn't the only person rocking that polo: Hailey Bieber also donned the stripped shirt on March 13 for a walk with husband Justin Bieber.
Though both Hailey and Rihanna have proved they can rock casual glam, they each elevated their looks on March 12 at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.
The night was also extra special for Rihanna, who had performed ballad "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earlier at the 2023 Oscars. Rocky was seen raising a glass to her emotional rendition, proof that their relationship is stronger than ever.
"We're best friends with a baby," Rihanna told British Vogue in her cover story published Feb. 15. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."