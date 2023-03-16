Selena Gomez's Dating Life Update Proves She's Not Looking for That Same Old Love

Watch : Selena Gomez Asks Fans to "Be Kinder" on Social Media

The heart wants what it wants, and Selena Gomez's is holding out for Mr. Right.

The Only Murders in the Building star got candid about her dating life on March 15, joking on TikTok that she hasn't had much luck in the love department. Clad in a pink shirt and golden hoop earrings, Selena was seen in a video lip-syncing to an audio track that said: "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.'"

She then mouthed along with the recording, "Girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

The 30-year-old went on to hint at her relationship status in the caption, writing, "Still out here lookin for him lol."

In the comments section, fans pointed out that although Selena may be a single gal, she's still beloved by many. "It's okay because you are THE girl crush for literally everyone," one commenter wrote, while another remarked, "well the whole world is crushing on you right now girl."