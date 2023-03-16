Selena Gomez's Dating Life Update Proves She's Not Looking for That Same Old Love

The heart wants what it wants, and Selena Gomez's is holding out for Mr. Right.
The Only Murders in the Building star got candid about her dating life on March 15, joking on TikTok that she hasn't had much luck in the love department. Clad in a pink shirt and golden hoop earrings, Selena was seen in a video lip-syncing to an audio track that said: "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.'"
She then mouthed along with the recording, "Girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"
The 30-year-old went on to hint at her relationship status in the caption, writing, "Still out here lookin for him lol."
In the comments section, fans pointed out that although Selena may be a single gal, she's still beloved by many. "It's okay because you are THE girl crush for literally everyone," one commenter wrote, while another remarked, "well the whole world is crushing on you right now girl."
This was not the first time Selena cracked a joke about being single. On Feb. 21, she posted a clip of herself lip-syncing to a TikToker's hilarious revelation about dating.
"Guys, I figured out the reason I'm single," the video's voiceover said. "Apparently, you have to go outside and meet people. Like, you actually have to go outside and talk to them. It's gonna be a no for me."
However, that's not to say that Selena isn't a fan of self-love. Last week, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer penned a message about the importance to "remind yourself that you deserve the world."
Sharing a throwback photo from her childhood, Selena wrote in a March 8 Instagram post, "Dear younger me, please don't be afraid to ask for help."
She added at the time, "Today is International Women's Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves."