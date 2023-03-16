Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Taking After Kim Kardashian

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Catches True Painting Her Face with Kim's Makeup

She's truly the budding artiste of the family.

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed—or, highlighted—daughter True Thompson's passion for makeup when the reality star caught her in the act of painting her entire face purple. As seen on Khloe's March 14 Instagram Story, the 4-year-old happily coats her face in a bright shade that seems to be from Kim Kardashian's makeup line.

"What, may I ask, are you doing?" Khloe asks True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. "It's not face paint, mama. Can I see you?"

As True reveals her transformation and the product she used, KoKo notes, "Auntie Kiki will be so proud."

Let's just say True is ready to take over aunt Kim or Kylie Jenner's beauty empires any time.

Aside from showing off her creativity, True has also been embracing her new role as big sister. Earlier this week, Khloe shared a photo of True bonding with her baby brother—who Khloe and Tristan welcomed via surrogate last summer—as well as her half-brother Prince, 6, who Tristan shares with ex Jordan Craig.