Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Taking After Kim Kardashian

She's truly the budding artiste of the family.
Khloe Kardashian recently revealed—or, highlighted—daughter True Thompson's passion for makeup when the reality star caught her in the act of painting her entire face purple. As seen on Khloe's March 14 Instagram Story, the 4-year-old happily coats her face in a bright shade that seems to be from Kim Kardashian's makeup line.
"What, may I ask, are you doing?" Khloe asks True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. "It's not face paint, mama. Can I see you?"
As True reveals her transformation and the product she used, KoKo notes, "Auntie Kiki will be so proud."
Let's just say True is ready to take over aunt Kim or Kylie Jenner's beauty empires any time.
Aside from showing off her creativity, True has also been embracing her new role as big sister. Earlier this week, Khloe shared a photo of True bonding with her baby brother—who Khloe and Tristan welcomed via surrogate last summer—as well as her half-brother Prince, 6, who Tristan shares with ex Jordan Craig.
The cute pic, showing the three kids cuddled up with dad on the couch, also included a first look at Khloe's son's face.
"Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram March 13. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."
She added, "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation."
To see more of Khloe's sweetest pics with True, keep reading.