Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Taking After Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian recently caught daughter True Thompson in the act of applying purple makeup all over her face. See the 4-year-old's final look.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 16, 2023 2:10 AMTags
FashionKim KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
Watch: Khloé Kardashian Catches True Painting Her Face with Kim's Makeup

She's truly the budding artiste of the family. 

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed—or, highlighted—daughter True Thompson's passion for makeup when the reality star caught her in the act of painting her entire face purple. As seen on Khloe's March 14 Instagram Story, the 4-year-old happily coats her face in a bright shade that seems to be from Kim Kardashian's makeup line. 

"What, may I ask, are you doing?" Khloe asks True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. "It's not face paint, mama. Can I see you?"

As True reveals her transformation and the product she used, KoKo notes, "Auntie Kiki will be so proud."

Let's just say True is ready to take over aunt Kim or Kylie Jenner's beauty empires any time.

Aside from showing off her creativity, True has also been embracing her new role as big sister. Earlier this week, Khloe shared a photo of True bonding with her baby brother—who Khloe and Tristan welcomed via surrogate last summer—as well as her half-brother Prince, 6, who Tristan shares with ex Jordan Craig.

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

The cute pic, showing the three kids cuddled up with dad on the couch, also included a first look at Khloe's son's face. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Sells Mobile Company in Jaw-Dropping $1.35 Billion Deal

2
Exclusive

Emily Ratajkowski Broke Up With Eric André Before He Posted NSFW Pic

3

Model Jeff Thomas Dead at 35

"Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram March 13. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."

She added, "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation."

To see more of Khloe's sweetest pics with True, keep reading. 

Instagram
KoKo's No. 1

In June 2022, Khloe shared a sweet selfie with her "most favorite girl."

Instagram
Fashionistas

The mother-daughter duo lit up the room in twinning silver sparkly dresses for their family's Christmas gathering.

Instagram
Cuteness Delivery

"Kenny's Tequila Delivery," Khloe's hat reads, in support of Kendall's 818 tequila company. True looks so grown up as she smiles next to her mama!

Instagram
Backseat Selfie

Khloe posed with daughter True in a cute selfie shared on Aug. 4. "818," Khloe captioned while also repping Kendall's tequila line with a branded baseball cap.

Instagram
Rockin' Out

Khloe and True had a mini dance party to ring in Fourth of July weekend on July 2, 2021. 

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Matching

"Are we both wearing the same shirt?" Khloe teased True in July 2021.

Soulmates

Khloe hugs True close in June 2021.

"Besties" Forever

True adorably gives Khloe a smooch on the cheek as Khloe celebrates reaching 158 million Instagram followers in June 2021. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I," Khloe captioned. 

Favorite Fendi

Khloe looked fantastic in a Fendi ensemble while holding three-year-old daughter True in June 2021.

Instagram
Cool Blue

Khloe and True were visions in navy with their identical Dior looks. Aunt Kim couldn't help but tease: "Who makes your outfits?" she playfully commented. 

Instagram
Dior, Darling

Khloe and True are twinning in Christian Dior outfits in May 2021. "Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloe captioned. 

Instagram
Happy 3rd Birthday True

Khloe and True play in a bounce house at the child's third birthday party.

Instagram
NYE 2020

Khloe and True ring in the new year with matching silver sequined outfits.

Instagram
Christmas Fun

True flashes the cutest smile ever while decorating cookies with her mom on Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Take Two

Gingerbread fun!

Instagram
An Important Message

"Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands!" Khloe penned on Instagram. "Stay safe out there"

Instagram
Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Instagram
Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Instagram
Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Instagram
Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

photos
View More Photos From Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Sells Mobile Company in Jaw-Dropping $1.35 Billion Deal

2
Exclusive

Emily Ratajkowski Broke Up With Eric André Before He Posted NSFW Pic

3

Model Jeff Thomas Dead at 35

4

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Addresses Claim They’re “Breaking Up”

5

VPR's Katie Warned Co-Stars "Hide Your Boyfriend" From Raquel