Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Halsey's About-Face, Too Faced, StriVectin, Iconic London, and More

Pamper yourself with $6 skincare and makeup deals from About-Face, Iconic London, StriVectin, and Too Faced.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 16, 2023
E! Insider Shop: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 5

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Too Faced, StriVectin, Iconic London, and Halsey's brand About-Face. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

TL;DR: You need to check out my all-time favorite Too Faced lip plumper while it's available at half price.

Today's Steals

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper

This is my favorite lip-plumping product. It makes a difference and lasts for hours. It comes in a few shades, but I use the clear one because it gives me the most versatility. I can wear it on my bare lips or on top of lip liner/lipstick. 

This product has 1,200+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I LOVE IT!!! You see the results within 6 mins def rebuying!"

Another customer gushed, "I have been purchasing these on repeat in all colors for years. THE BEST lip plumping gloss EVER. Just enough heat. The right amount of shine. Perfection!"

$29
$15
Ulta

Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper

If you want even more plump, this product really comes through for your pout. It comes in four colors.

A shopper explained, "Holy guacamole!! I noticed such a difference between this and the regular. It's been a while since I got a new lip plumper and the maximum strength one really works. My lips were noticeably bigger! And if you want something to give your lips some color but don't want to put on a stain or a different lip gloss this will do it!" 

$33
$17
Ulta

StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum

StriVectin's Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum combines the corrective properties of Retinol and the brightening power of Vitamin C to give you smooth, glowing skin. 

After washing your face, shake up the bottle, and apply three drops to your face. You can use this twice a day. Follow up with sunscreen during the day. A shopper said, "I've seen a big difference in my skin after giving this a go for over 30 days. Brighter complexion Clear Skin Dark spots and scares fading Great hydration and on and on. I love it. Definitely going to repurchase it."

$72
$36
Ulta

Iconic London Multi-Use Sculpting Palette

Iconic London originally launched this iconic palette in 2018, and this is the revamped version. It's even better than before with super creamy, blendable shades that you can use to highlight and contour with ease.

A shopper raved, "I absolutely love this palette. Once you use this, you will never find another one that tops it! It literally goes on like butter, a little goes a long way, & beautifully blends."

Someone else reviewed, "I am so happy I got this cream contour palette. Not only does it blend flawlessly with the contour brush I got with spending a certain amount, it looks natural and not harsh. I highly recommend this."

$49
$25
Ulta

About-Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color

Get long-lasting lip color that feels soft on your skin. This hue is from Halsey's brand About-Face. With just one swipe, it delivers intense, highly-pigmented coverage. There are 13 colors to choose from.

A shopper said, "Love love love. Get the matching liner and these will last you all day! Great pigment and feels clean and not sticky on your lips! Can't wait to try more colors."

Another reviewed, "This felt so amazing when I put it on it was like ridiculously smooth and after it dried it didn't even feel like I was wearing lipstick." 

$8
Ulta

About-Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil

Line your lips with this creamy pencil that delivers a bold, matte finish that lasts for 7+ hours. A shopper said, "BEST lip liner. Picked this up thinking it would just be another simple lip liner but this lip liner is amazing. Super creamy and pigmented it does not tug on your lips which is nice as well and pairs perfectly with their matte liquid lip. So glad I picked it up definitely getting more."

 

$12
$6
Ulta

