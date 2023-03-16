Details of Kyle Chrisley’s Alleged Assault Incident Revealed

Watch : New Details in Kyle Chrisley's Arrest for Aggravated Assault

More details are coming to light about Kyle Chrisley's recent arrest in Tennessee.

The Chrisley Knows Best star—who was detained for aggravated assault on March 14—allegedly physically assaulted and issued death threats to an individual, according to a Smyrna arrest warrant obtained by E! News.

The March 13 warrant—written by a law enforcement official at the East Enon Springs Road incident scene—states that Deven Campbell, an employee for a trucking company, accused Chrisley of striking him multiple times in the face and upper body. The Smyrna police officer observed injuries such as bruises and lacerations to Campbell's head, neck and hand, per the warrant.

Campbell also alleged that Chrisley brandished a "fixed blade knife" and threatened to "kill/stab" him, according to the warrant, adding that witnesses at the location "confirmed" Chrisley "displayed a knife and threatened to stab the victim."

The next day, Chrisley turned himself in to authorities following the active warrant, according to a Smyrna Police press release. He was booked into the state's Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on March 14 and later released on a $3,000 bond.