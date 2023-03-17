What Caelynn Miller-Keyes Really Thinks of Dean Unglert's Vasectomy Offer

Watch : Caelynn Miller-Keyes Teases Upcoming Wedding to Dean Unglert

Talk about taking a snippet and running with it.

One month after Caelynn Miller-Keyes revealed on her iHeartRadio podcast Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds that fiancé Dean Unglert, wants to get a vasectomy before they're ready to have kids, she's explaining why she doesn't think the headline-making admission is all that big of a deal.

"I said something that people picked up on and I felt so bad, but he is really doing such a sweet thing," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Birth control is reacting really badly with me. He was like, ‘Instead of you being on birth control, there should be something out there for men. Instead of you taking birth control, putting hormones in your body, I'll get a vasectomy.'"

When the Bachelor Nation couple is ready to have kids, Dean says he'll undo the vasectomy.

"It was a very kind thing that he was thinking of doing that people just took the wrong way," Caelynn continued. "It used to be Dean creating the headlines and this one was me."