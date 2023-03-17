What Caelynn Miller-Keyes Really Thinks of Dean Unglert's Vasectomy Offer

Talk about taking a snippet and running with it.
One month after Caelynn Miller-Keyes revealed on her iHeartRadio podcast Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds that fiancé Dean Unglert, wants to get a vasectomy before they're ready to have kids, she's explaining why she doesn't think the headline-making admission is all that big of a deal.
"I said something that people picked up on and I felt so bad, but he is really doing such a sweet thing," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Birth control is reacting really badly with me. He was like, ‘Instead of you being on birth control, there should be something out there for men. Instead of you taking birth control, putting hormones in your body, I'll get a vasectomy.'"
When the Bachelor Nation couple is ready to have kids, Dean says he'll undo the vasectomy.
"It was a very kind thing that he was thinking of doing that people just took the wrong way," Caelynn continued. "It used to be Dean creating the headlines and this one was me."
While the 27-year-old is much more focused on wedding planning—and teaming up with Minted Weddings to reveal her Save the Dates—the former Bachelor contestant says she is excited to eventually become a mom.
And she's thrilled to embark on that next chapter with Dean, 31.
"He's just the most loving person ever," Caelynn said. "He's so happy all the time. If I'm having a bad day, he does a really great job of lifting me out of that funk. He's just so kind and caring. He puts everyone before himself, makes everyone feel loved. I can't imagine how he would treat his son or daughter."
While their romance got off to a bumpy start after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, the duo have found their happily ever after as they got engaged in October after three years together.
And although Dean previously stated he never wanted to get married, this couple has been full of surprises.
"At this point, people who don't actually know our relationship or don't follow us closely just think maybe we're insane," Caelynn joked. "And I'm like, whatever. You can think what you want, but we're actually super happy."