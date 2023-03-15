Zachary Levi Shares Message to His Younger Self Amid Mental Health Journey

Watch : Zachary Levi Reflects on His Mental Health Journey in Memoir

Zachary Levi has a candid message for his younger self.

The Chuck actor, who has been outspoken about his mental health journey, recently shared the piece of advice he would give himself in the past.

"Love yourself, also stop trying to be cool," Zachary exclusively told E! News at the March 14 premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. "You don't need to go hang out with the cool kids. They don't even know who they are."

Adding that "all that stuff is all completely artificial," the 42-year-old further reflected on popularity.

"Nobody cares once you graduate from high school, unless you go to a university that cares and then nobody cares after university," he said. "It's all this weird, bad click system that hurts everybody in it."

Previously, the Tangled actor has detailed his battles with anxiety and depression, revealing last June that he underwent a three week, life-saving treatment at a psych ward. In his memoir, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others, Zachary gave further insight into his healing journey—a move that he hoped would help others.