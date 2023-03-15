Emily Ratajkowski Broke Up With Eric André Before He Posted That NSFW Photo

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Go Instagram Official With NSFW Photos

Talk about a Valentine's Day plot twist.

When celebrating the romantic holiday on Feb 14, Eric André, 39, appeared to confirm his romance with Emily Ratajkowski, 31, when he posted two NSFW photos of himself shot by the model.

But now, a source close to Emily exclusively tells E! News that the actress actually "broke up with Eric days before he posted that photo," adding, "She had nothing to do with the posting."

In fact, Emily never posted or reposted the shot on or after Valentine's Day.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published March 14, Eric said Emily took the picture when he was "in the moment."

"I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this,'" he recalled to the publication. "She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, ‘This is iconic'—she kept saying ‘iconic.' We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world."