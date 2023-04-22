Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge During Lavish Ceremony in South of France

Watch : Sofia Richie Reveals Her "Strict" Wedding Diet

Sofia Richie is married!

The model tied the knot with music executive Elliot Grainge April 22 in front of friends and family, including her sister Nicole Richie, dad Lionel Richie and mom Diane Alexander, in the South of France.

Vogue magazine confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing photos of the bride at fittings for her Chanel wedding dresses—including a white lace halter bridal gown with a long train and veil and a short, sleeveless mini dress with front floral detail.

The wedding took place several weeks after Sofia celebrated with her loved ones at a bridal shower in February. And months before that, in October 2022, she jetted off to Paris for a bachelorette trip.

Sofia confirmed her romance with Elliot, founder of record label 10K projects and son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, back in April 2021 by posting some Instagram pics of the two getting cozy.