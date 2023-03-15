Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Are Saying Alright, Alright, Alright to Another TV Show

This makes us as happy as a pig in mud.
Nearly a decade after Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson brought their natural chemistry to the small screen in True Detective, they're once again joining forces for a new Apple TV+ series. And unlike their previous, more serious endeavor—they're promising a whole lot of laughs this time around.
"The untitled comedy is a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson," the streamer revealed in a March 14 press release. "Matthew and Woody's friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew's ranch in Texas."
In reality, those families include McConaughey's wife Camila Alves and their three children—Levi, 14, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10—as well as Harrelson's wife Laura Louie and three daughters, Deni, Zoe and Makani, 16.
The actors will also serve as executive producers on the 10-episode show, which will premiere this summer. The project comes from creator David West Read, who is known for his Emmy-winning work behind the scenes as writer and EP of Schitt's Creek (His other new series, The Big Door Prize, is set to premiere March 29 on Apple TV+).
In addition to True Detective and this new farmhouse series, the pair of real-life friends also appeared in 1998's Welcome to Hollywood, 1999's EDtv and 2008's Surfer, Dude together.
In fact, Harrelson credited McConaughey for getting him to join season one of the HBO anthology back in 2014.
"I love Matthew McConaughey, he's like a brother to me," he told Metro at the time. "I honestly wouldn't have done it, except that Matthew was doing it. He jumped into it and said 'Yes' before any other actors were involved. He related to the writing and knew how good it was from just the two episodes he'd read."
Fall back in love with the men responsible for bringing Rust and Marty to life in their new series this summer on Apple TV+.