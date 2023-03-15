Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Are Saying Alright, Alright, Alright to Another TV Show

Watch : Matthew McConaughey's Wife Details Scary Plane Turbulence

This makes us as happy as a pig in mud.

Nearly a decade after Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson brought their natural chemistry to the small screen in True Detective, they're once again joining forces for a new Apple TV+ series. And unlike their previous, more serious endeavor—they're promising a whole lot of laughs this time around.

"The untitled comedy is a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson," the streamer revealed in a March 14 press release. "Matthew and Woody's friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew's ranch in Texas."

In reality, those families include McConaughey's wife Camila Alves and their three children—Levi, 14, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10—as well as Harrelson's wife Laura Louie and three daughters, Deni, Zoe and Makani, 16.

The actors will also serve as executive producers on the 10-episode show, which will premiere this summer. The project comes from creator David West Read, who is known for his Emmy-winning work behind the scenes as writer and EP of Schitt's Creek (His other new series, The Big Door Prize, is set to premiere March 29 on Apple TV+).