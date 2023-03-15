Adam Brody Recalls Bringing His and Leighton Meester's Daughter to Shazam! Fury of the Gods Set

Adam Brody's latest film was a family affair behind the scenes.
The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor shared rare insight into his life as a dad, revealing that while working on the DC film, his and Leighton Meester's 7-year-old daughter Arlo spent some time with him on set. And the experience couldn't have been a bigger hit.
"I showed my daughter around set, it was like the perfect set to bring a kid to," Adam exclusively told E! News on the red carpet for the Shazam! Fury of the Gods Los Angeles premiere March 14. "I felt like a kid, it was Temple of Doom, these big gargantuan, gothic kind of sets."
He added, "It's like what you think when you're a kid what all movies must be like."
While Leighton, 36, and Adam—who also share a two-year-old son—have largely kept their family life out of the public eye, The O.C. star hasn't been afraid to show off his admiration for his wife of nearly a decade.
"She is the strongest, best person I know," he gushed on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast in March 2021. "She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can't say enough good things about her character. It's crazy."
And Adam, 43, recently got candid about their early romance.
"I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids," Adam, 43, shared on The Jess Cagle Show March 8. "It always seemed like a route I would go eventually, and I was excited...when it came together, when I met the right person."
And while the pair met years before they actually started dating—through The O.C. and Gossip Girl co-creator Josh Schwartz, no less—he admitted that once things turned romantic it was immediately XOXO.
"My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating," the Ready or Not actor recalled. "That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."