Adam Brody Recalls Bringing His and Leighton Meester's Daughter to Shazam! Fury of the Gods Set

Adam Brody's latest film was a family affair behind the scenes.

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor shared rare insight into his life as a dad, revealing that while working on the DC film, his and Leighton Meester's 7-year-old daughter Arlo spent some time with him on set. And the experience couldn't have been a bigger hit.

"I showed my daughter around set, it was like the perfect set to bring a kid to," Adam exclusively told E! News on the red carpet for the Shazam! Fury of the Gods Los Angeles premiere March 14. "I felt like a kid, it was Temple of Doom, these big gargantuan, gothic kind of sets."

He added, "It's like what you think when you're a kid what all movies must be like."

While Leighton, 36, and Adam—who also share a two-year-old son—have largely kept their family life out of the public eye, The O.C. star hasn't been afraid to show off his admiration for his wife of nearly a decade.