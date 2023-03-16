These Facial Cotton Pads From Amazon Are The Only Ones I Use For Makeup And Skincare

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One day in high school, I ran out of my facial cotton pads, which I used on a daily basis to apply my toner and take off my makeup. At the time, I was using generic, round cotton pads that you often see in the aisles of the drugstore. While i bought and used these because I thought everyone used them, I had to admit that I was frustrated by how rough the layered cotton could be on my face (not to mention the pilling that would leave little bits of cotton on my face sometimes), as well as the fact that more product seemed get absorbed into the pads rather than my face.

On the day that I ran out of my less-than-satisfactory, generic facial cotton pads, I went to my mom in hopes of borrowing some from her. She lent me some of these Unicharm facial cotton pads, which looked and felt entirely different to the cotton pads I had been using. At first, I was skeptical about their efficiency to apply skincare and take off makeup, as they were so thin and seemingly flimsy, but I was proved entirely wrong.

Beacuse of their thin texture, these facial pads allowed me to use less than the half the amount of toner and micellar water I usually poured onto my cotton pads, while achieving a higher level of efficiency. The material effectively and evenly disbursed the skin and makeup products onto my face, and it had oh-so-soft texture.

I've never looked back since first using these faical pads, and I solely swear by these for all things skincare and beauty. (I may or may not have taken a couple boxes from my mom's house the last time I visited because I was running low.) This is a product that I add to cart every single time I'm running low on stock, without fail, and I'll continue to do so for the foreseeable future. If you're still a little hesitant on adding these to cart, check out what some Amazon reviewers have said about this product below.