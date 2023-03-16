These Facial Cotton Pads From Amazon Are The Only Ones I Use For Makeup And Skincare

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
One day in high school, I ran out of my facial cotton pads, which I used on a daily basis to apply my toner and take off my makeup. At the time, I was using generic, round cotton pads that you often see in the aisles of the drugstore. While i bought and used these because I thought everyone used them, I had to admit that I was frustrated by how rough the layered cotton could be on my face (not to mention the pilling that would leave little bits of cotton on my face sometimes), as well as the fact that more product seemed get absorbed into the pads rather than my face.
On the day that I ran out of my less-than-satisfactory, generic facial cotton pads, I went to my mom in hopes of borrowing some from her. She lent me some of these Unicharm facial cotton pads, which looked and felt entirely different to the cotton pads I had been using. At first, I was skeptical about their efficiency to apply skincare and take off makeup, as they were so thin and seemingly flimsy, but I was proved entirely wrong.
Beacuse of their thin texture, these facial pads allowed me to use less than the half the amount of toner and micellar water I usually poured onto my cotton pads, while achieving a higher level of efficiency. The material effectively and evenly disbursed the skin and makeup products onto my face, and it had oh-so-soft texture.
I've never looked back since first using these faical pads, and I solely swear by these for all things skincare and beauty. (I may or may not have taken a couple boxes from my mom's house the last time I visited because I was running low.) This is a product that I add to cart every single time I'm running low on stock, without fail, and I'll continue to do so for the foreseeable future. If you're still a little hesitant on adding these to cart, check out what some Amazon reviewers have said about this product below.
Unicharm Silcot Uruuru Sponge Facial Cotton (40 Sheets, 5-Pack)
These facial cotton pads can be used to apply skincare products or take off makeup products. It's thin layer and unique texture allows for maximum efficiency and even distribution, while leaving your skin feeling oh-so-soft.
Read what some reviewers on Amazon have said about these facial cotton pads below.
"I love these cotton pads! They're super thin and you do not need a lot of product to soak the cotton up. I like using these as a toner mask -- adding toner to them and placing them on my cheeks, nose, forehead, and chin. They feel so soft on the skin. They do not irritate my skin at all and the value for the amount you get is worth it. I have recommended them to my friend and she's super convinced."
"I originally found Silcots in Japan last January and bought a few boxes, they are a former COSME winner they are that good. If you want a thin pad that doesn't suck up and waste product then these are excellent. Asian Beauty uses a lot of toners and essences which are thin and you can tell these pads are perfect for that. For example I love Labo Labo's Super Keana lotion for pores on my nose, I cut one of the Silcot's in half, put a few drops of lotion and apply to my nose for a few minutes."
"I was a little skeptical about ordering this product after reading all the negative comments but I'm glad I ordered it anyway. This is actually the second time I ordered these. I use these twice a day to apply toner, they are soft and do not require a lot of product so my toner actually last me longer than when I was using regular cotton pads. These are seriously the best!"
"These are so so so much better than cotton rounds. Every time I use cotton rounds for anything on my face I end up with little bits of cotton all over my face! Not with these. They also take off nail polish so much more efficiently I have to use only one for both hands! I love these and this pack came with so many I will be sharing with my mom and my sister"
"I use this when I remove my makeup around eyes. I use waterproof eyeliners and mascara and sometimes it gets pretty hard to remove. From using this, I definitely had less irritation around my eyes and I highly recommend this."
"The best makeup cotton pad ever! Very good quality n save ur toner n remover! It works very well with my bioderma makeup remover water. This is the 3rd time I bought this 5box pack already"
"These are the BEST cotton pads to use on your face!!!! I've been using it for more than 1 year and I usually stack them in my drawer. One time I ran out so I just used regular pads and it was disgusting lol It feels nice and it doesn't leave that annoying pieces of cotton all over on your face. The best thing about it is that you end up saving so much of your toner or lotion with this!!! I love these pads!!!"
