The Fate of Days of Our Lives Revealed

There are plenty more days ahead for Days of Our Lives.

Peacock announced on March 15 that the long-running TV soap opera—currently in its 58th season—has been renewed for two more seasons.

Days, which aired its 14,000th episode in 2020, was NBC's longest-running drama until September 2022 when it moved to its new home on Peacock. The iconic series debuted in 1965 and has garnered a whopping 61 Emmys in its nearly six-decade run.

Following the announcement of the show's transition to streaming last year, Deidre Hall, who has starred on the soap for over 40 years, shared a special message for the dedicated DOOL "family" of fans.

"As a loyal viewer, I consider you to be a part of that family," Hall said in a video message. "Let's make the transition together. We want you to come with us and continue our special journey."

Hall also gave a shout-out to a few of the show's beloved families, adding, "From all of the Hortons, the DiMeras, the Bradys, the Kiriakis, the Price-Carvers, the Hernandez, the Johnsons and most definitely the Evans-Black family, we love you and we're so grateful for your ongoing support."