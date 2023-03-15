The Fate of Days of Our Lives Revealed

There are plenty more days ahead for Days of Our Lives.
Peacock announced on March 15 that the long-running TV soap opera—currently in its 58th season—has been renewed for two more seasons.
Days, which aired its 14,000th episode in 2020, was NBC's longest-running drama until September 2022 when it moved to its new home on Peacock. The iconic series debuted in 1965 and has garnered a whopping 61 Emmys in its nearly six-decade run.
Following the announcement of the show's transition to streaming last year, Deidre Hall, who has starred on the soap for over 40 years, shared a special message for the dedicated DOOL "family" of fans.
"As a loyal viewer, I consider you to be a part of that family," Hall said in a video message. "Let's make the transition together. We want you to come with us and continue our special journey."
Hall also gave a shout-out to a few of the show's beloved families, adding, "From all of the Hortons, the DiMeras, the Bradys, the Kiriakis, the Price-Carvers, the Hernandez, the Johnsons and most definitely the Evans-Black family, we love you and we're so grateful for your ongoing support."
DOOL is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.
New episodes of Days of Our Lives are available daily on Peacock.
Keep scrolling to see which of your favorite shows have been renewed or cancelled.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)